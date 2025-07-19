Syria forces deploy in Druze heartland after US brokers deal with Israel

Syria forces deploy in Druze heartland after US brokers deal with Israel

DAMASCUS
Syria forces deploy in Druze heartland after US brokers deal with Israel

- Syrian government security forces man a checkpoint, to prevent Beduin tribal fighters from reaching the city of Sweida, along a road in southern Syria's Sweida province on July 19, 2025.

Syrian interior ministry forces began deploying in Sweida on Saturday under a U.S.-brokered deal intended to avert further Israeli military intervention in the Druze-majority province.

Israel had bombed defense ministry forces in both Sweida and Damascus earlier this week to force their withdrawal after they were accused of summary executions and other abuses against Druze civilians during their brief deployment in the southern province.

More than 900 people have been killed in Sweida since Sunday as sectarian clashes between the Druze and Sunni Bedouin drew in the government, Israel and armed tribes from other parts of Syria.

The office of interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa announced an "immediate ceasefire" in Sweida which it called on "all parties to fully respect".

The death toll from violence in Sweida has risen to 940 since last weekend, a war monitor said, despite the announcement of a ceasefire.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the dead included 326 Druze fighters and 262 Druze civilians, 182 of whom were "summarily executed by defense and interior ministry personnel".

They also included 312 government security personnel and 21 Sunni Bedouin, three of them civilians who were "summarily executed by Druze fighters". Another 15 government troops were killed in Israeli strikes, the Observatory said.

But AFP correspondents in and around the city reported gunfire and sporadic rocket fire and explosions as Druze fighters battled armed Bedouin who had seized some neighbourhoods on Friday with the support of volunteers from other parts of Syria.

The Observatory, a Britain-based war monitor, said the armed volunteers had been deployed with the support of the Islamist-led government although an AFP journalist said security personnel were manning checkpoints on Saturday to prevent further reinforcements getting through.

Druze fighters said the volunteers were mostly Islamists, who advanced to shouts of "Allahu Akbar (God is Greatest)".

One armed tribesman told AFP he had come to fight against the Druze clergy and their "pig followers".

"Today we came to their homes and we will slaughter them in their homes," he said.

The deal between theSyrian government and Israel was announced by Washington early on Saturday Damascus time.

U.S. pointman on Syria, Tom Barrack, said interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "have agreed to a ceasefire" negotiated by the United States.

Barrack, who is U.S. ambassador to Ankara, said the deal had the backing of Türkiye, a key supporter of Sharaa, as well as neighbouring Jordan.

"We call upon Druze, Bedouins and Sunnis to put down their weapons and together with other minorities build a new and united Syrian identity in peace and prosperity with its neighbours," he wrote on X.

The U.S. administration, which has sided with Türkiye and Saudi Arabia in forging ties with the Islamist president despite his past links with Al-Qaeda, was critical of its Israeli ally's air strikes on Sria earlier this week and had sought a way out for his government.

Sharaa followed up on the U.S. announcement with a televised speech in which he renewed his pledge to protect Syria's ethnic and religious minorities.

"The Syrian state is committed to protecting all minorities and communities in the country... We condemn all crimes committed" in Sweida, he said.

The president paid tribute to the "important role played by the United States, which again showed its support for Syria in these difficult circumstances and its concern for the country's stability".

He also thanked Türkiye and Arab countries for their support.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based war monitor, said at least 718 people had been killed since Sunday.

They included 146 Druze fighters and 245 Druze civilians, 165 of whom were summarily executed.

The monitor said 287 government troops and 18 Bedouin fighters were also killed along with three Bedouin "who were summarily executed by Druze fighters".

Fifteen more government troops were killed in Israeli air strikes.

In the corridors of the city's main public hospital, a foul odour emanated from the swollen and disfigured bodies piled up in refrigerated storage units, an AFP correspondent reported.

A small number of doctors and nurses at the hospital worked to treat the wounded arriving from the ongoing clashes, some in the hallways.

Doctor Omar Obeid told AFP that the hospital had received "more than 400 bodies" since Monday morning.

"There is no more room in the morgue. The bodies are in the street," he added.

The International Committee for the Red Cross warned that health facilities were overwhelmed, with power cuts impeding the preservation of bodies in overflowing morgues.

"The humanitarian situation in Sweida is critical. People are running out of everything," said Stephan Sakalian, the head of the ICRC's delegation in Syria.

The International Organization for Migration said 79,339 civilians had fled the fighting.

swaida,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Ancient statue of Marcus Aurelius returns to Türkiye 65 years later

Ancient statue of Marcus Aurelius returns to Türkiye 65 years later
LATEST NEWS

  1. Ancient statue of Marcus Aurelius returns to Türkiye 65 years later

    Ancient statue of Marcus Aurelius returns to Türkiye 65 years later

  2. DRCongo, M23 armed group sign ceasefire deal in Qatar

    DRCongo, M23 armed group sign ceasefire deal in Qatar

  3. Largest piece of Mars on Earth fetches $5.3 mln

    Largest piece of Mars on Earth fetches $5.3 mln

  4. Historic fountains restored in Beyoğlu

    Historic fountains restored in Beyoğlu

  5. Stephen Colbert's 'The Late Show' to end in May 2026

    Stephen Colbert's 'The Late Show' to end in May 2026
Recommended
DRCongo, M23 armed group sign ceasefire deal in Qatar

DRCongo, M23 armed group sign ceasefire deal in Qatar
Trump sues Murdoch, newspaper over Epstein sex bombshell

Trump sues Murdoch, newspaper over Epstein sex bombshell
Gaza civil defense says Israeli attacks kill dozens near two aid centres

Gaza civil defense says Israeli attacks kill dozens near two aid centres
Renewed clashes in Druze heartland reignite concerns over widening unrest

Renewed clashes in Druze heartland reignite concerns over widening unrest
Top Holy Land clerics visit Gaza after deadly church strike

Top Holy Land clerics visit Gaza after deadly church strike
North Korea bars foreign tourists from new seaside resort

North Korea bars foreign tourists from new seaside resort
WORLD DRCongo, M23 armed group sign ceasefire deal in Qatar

DRCongo, M23 armed group sign ceasefire deal in Qatar

The Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda-backed armed group M23 signed a ceasefire deal on Saturday to end fighting that has devastated the country's mineral-rich but conflict-torn east.
ECONOMY Ankara, London conclude first round of free trade agreement negotiations

Ankara, London conclude first round of free trade agreement negotiations

The Turkish Trade Ministry has announced the successful completion of the first round of negotiations to update the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between Türkiye and the U.K.
SPORTS Palmer stars as Chelsea stun PSG to win Club World Cup final

Palmer stars as Chelsea stun PSG to win Club World Cup final

Cole Palmer scored two goals and made another as Chelsea stunned Paris Saint-Germain in the final of the Club World Cup on Sunday, beating the European champions 3-0 before lifting the trophy alongside US President Donald Trump.
﻿