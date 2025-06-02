Syrian president signal possible cooperation with Israel

DAMASCUS

Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa has expressed that Syria could collaborate with Israel on security issues, showing willingness for negotiations between the two nations.

In a rare interview with the Jewish Journal over the weekend, Sharaa proposed a new framework for regional security centered on shared interests.

"I want to be clear. The era of endless tit-for-tat bombings must end. No nation prospers when its skies are filled with fear,” Sharaa said.

“The reality is, we have common enemies, and we can play a major role in regional security."

He emphasized that Israel and Syria should revive the spirit of the 1974 Disengagement of Forces Agreement, not just as a ceasefire, but as a foundation for mutual deterrence and citizen protection, especially focusing on the Druze communities in southern Syria and the Golan Heights.

"Syria’s Druze are not pawns," he said. "They are citizens – deeply rooted, historically loyal and deserving of every protection under the law. Their safety is non-negotiable."

While not explicitly calling for formal normalization, Sharaa expressed openness to future talks grounded in sovereignty, mutual respect and international law.

"Peace must be earned through mutual respect, not fear. We will engage where there is honesty and a clear path to coexistence – and walk away from anything less."

Since the overthrow of Syria's former leader Bashar al-Assad in 2024, Israel has entered Syrian territory citing security concerns and carried out airstrikes in many areas. However, last month, following a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Sharaa in Saudi Arabia, the media also reported a significant decrease in these attacks.