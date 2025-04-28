Syria slams SDF calls for federalism, terms country's unity as ‘red line’

DAMASCUS
Syria has reiterated its firm rejection of any attempt by YPG-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) that would threaten its unity and territorial integrity.

“Recent moves and statements by the SDF leadership, calling for federalism and establishing a separate reality on the ground, clearly contradict the content of the agreement and threaten the country’s unity and territorial integrity,” a presidential statement said.

On March 10, Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa signed an agreement with SDF, integrating it into the institutions of the Syrian Arab Republic as a move to reinforce national unity.

The statement described the recent agreement with the SDF leadership as a “positive step toward calm and openness to a comprehensive national solution” and called for its full implementation.

The presidency renewed its clear rejection of “any attempts to impose a divisive reality or establish separate entities under the guise of federalism or self-administration without comprehensive national consensus.”

“The unity of Syria, both its territory and its people, is a red line and any transgression thereof constitutes a departure from the national unity and an attack on Syria’s unified identity,” the presidency said.

SDF, an umbrella body of groups controlled by the YPG terrorist organization.

YPG is considered as the Syrian offshoot of PKK, which is designated as terrorist organization by Türkiye, the United States and the European Union.

Damascus’ statement came a day after a conference of Syrian Kurdish parties adopted a joint vision of a "decentralized democratic state.”

Following the key agreement in March, Damascus and SDF inked another deal on Aleppo in April.

SDF accepted to withdraw from two neighborhoods in Aleppo under the agreement.

Security forces from the new government in Damascus also deployed around a strategic dam in northern Syria.

The Tishrin dam near Manbij in Aleppo province is one of several on the Euphrates and its tributaries in the Syrian Arab Republic.

 

