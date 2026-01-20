US envoy urges YPG to integrate into Syrian state

The United States’ ambassador to Ankara and special envoy for Syria, Tom Barrack, called on the PKK-linked YPG to integrate into Syria’s new central government, saying Washington no longer views the group as its primary partner.

The United States has urged the PKK-linked YPG to integrate into Syria’s state institutions, signalling a major shift in Washington’s approach as Damascus consolidates control following a ceasefire and integration deal.

U.S. Ambassador to Ankara and Special Envoy for Syria Tom Barrack said in a statement posted on social media that the YPG’s role as Washington’s main partner in Syria had come to an end, calling on the group to join the Syrian state under the country’s new leadership.

“The era in which the YPG was the primary partner is over,” Barrack said, urging full integration into the Syrian government. He described the post-Assad transition as a “historic opportunity” for Syria’s Kurds to secure citizenship rights, political participation and cultural protections within a unified Syrian state.

Barrack said the United States had engaged extensively with both the Syrian government and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) leadership to ensure the implementation of an integration agreement signed earlier this year, which includes the transfer of key infrastructure and detention facilities to Damascus and the incorporation of fighters into the national army on an individual basis.

He noted that the U.S. military presence in northeastern Syria was no longer intended to support a separate armed structure, stressing that Washington’s priority was defeating remaining ISIL elements, preventing instability and avoiding separatist outcomes.

The remarks came as Syria’s presidency announced an agreement with the SDF on arrangements in Hasakeh province, granting the group four days to submit a detailed implementation plan.

Syrian army units have meanwhile deployed to several points around Hasakeh, as sporadic clashes were reported despite the ceasefire. Syrian authorities say the agreement aims to restore state authority and prevent further escalation in the strategically sensitive northeast.

