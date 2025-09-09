Syria condemns Israeli strikes as ‘blatant violation of international law’

Syria strongly condemned a series of Israeli airstrikes Monday targeting several areas of the county, describing the attacks as a “blatant violation of international law and the principles of the U.N. Charter.”

Israeli warplanes carried out strikes on the outskirts of the cities of Homs, Lataki and Palmyra, the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported.

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry said the strikes constituted “a flagrant breach of Syria’s sovereignty and a direct threat to its security and regional stability,” adding they form part of Israel’s “series of aggressive escalations against Syrian territory.”

“Syria categorically rejects any attempts to undermine its sovereignty or endanger its national security,” the ministry said.​​​​​​​

It urged the international community, particularly the UN Security Council, to “assume its legal and moral responsibilities, take a clear and firm stance to put an end to these repeated attacks, and ensure respect for Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

Despite the new Syrian administration, which has been in place since late December 2024, posing no direct threat to Israel, the Israeli military has repeatedly crossed into Syrian territory, carrying out airstrikes that killed civilians and destroyed military sites, vehicles, weapons and ammunition.

For the past seven months, the Israeli army has occupied Syria’s Mount Hermon in Israel’s farthest advance from its borders and maintains a 15-kilometer (9.32-mile) wide security strip in some southern areas, controlling more than 40,000 Syrians within the occupied buffer zone.

Israel has occupied most of the Syrian Golan Heights since 1967 and expanded its control following the events leading to President Bashar Al-Assad’s ousting in late 2024.

