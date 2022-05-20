Sweden reports first case of monkeypox

  • May 20 2022 09:15:00

Sweden reports first case of monkeypox

STOCKHOLM
Sweden reports first case of monkeypox

One person in Sweden has a confirmed case of monkeypox, health authorities said Thursday following similar cases in Europe and North America.

The rare disease usually manifests itself through fever, muscle aches, swollen lymph nodes, chills, exhaustion and a rash on the hands and face.

"One person in the Stockholm region has been confirmed to be infected with monkey pox," Sweden’s Public Health Agency said in a statement.

The infected person "is not seriously ill, but has been given care," according to the agency.

"We still don’t know where the person was infected. An investigation is currently underway," Klara Sonden, an infectious disease doctor and investigator at the agency, said in a statement.

The health authority is now "investigating with the regional infection control centres whether there are more cases in Sweden," it said.

The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) also said Thursday it expects to publish a first risk assessment report "early next week."

The European Union agency, which said it was "monitoring the situation closely", recommends that "suspected cases should be isolated and tested and notified promptly."

Several dozen suspected or confirmed cases of monkeypox have been detected since the beginning of May in Europe and North America, stoking fears that the disease is beginning to spread.

The UK, which first reported cases in early May, on Wednesday evening reported a total of nine cases in the country.

On Wednesday, Spain, Portugal, Canada and the United States all reported having cases of confirmed or suspected monkeypox.

Authorities have generally been reassuring, with Spanish and Portuguese officials stressing that the disease is not very contagious between humans.

The increase in cases is nevertheless worrying, and the World Health Organization (WHO) said Monday it was looking closely at the issue and in particular that some of the cases in the UK appeared to have been transmitted within the gay community.

money pox,

WORLD Sweden reports first case of monkeypox

Sweden reports first case of monkeypox
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey to say ‘no’ to Finland, Sweden’s NATO membership: President Erdoğan

    Turkey to say ‘no’ to Finland, Sweden’s NATO membership: President Erdoğan

  2. Plan of new ‘Atatürk Airport National Park’ unveiled

    Plan of new ‘Atatürk Airport National Park’ unveiled

  3. Anti-migrant billboards in Bolu removed

    Anti-migrant billboards in Bolu removed

  4. Heavy rainfall hits Istanbul

    Heavy rainfall hits Istanbul

  5. Companies in Istanbul Finance Center to be granted tax exemptions

    Companies in Istanbul Finance Center to be granted tax exemptions
Recommended
Canada bans China’s Huawei Technologies from 5G networks

Canada bans China’s Huawei Technologies from 5G networks
Israel coalition becomes minority govt after Arab MP quits

Israel coalition becomes minority govt after Arab MP quits
Ukraine slams Russian campaign in Donbas ’hell’

Ukraine slams Russian campaign in Donbas ’hell’
New military bases in Russia in response to NATO expansion: Moscow

New military bases in Russia in response to NATO expansion: Moscow
Oz, McCormick still neck and neck in Pa. GOP Senate primary

Oz, McCormick still neck and neck in Pa. GOP Senate primary
Militant attacks hurt Pakistan relations with Afghan Taliban

Militant attacks hurt Pakistan relations with Afghan Taliban
WORLD Sweden reports first case of monkeypox

Sweden reports first case of monkeypox

One person in Sweden has a confirmed case of monkeypox, health authorities said Thursday following similar cases in Europe and North America.

ECONOMY Companies in Istanbul Finance Center to be granted tax exemptions

Companies in Istanbul Finance Center to be granted tax exemptions

The draft law that is expected to be submitted to parliament by June at the latest foresees large tax exemptions for companies that will operate in the Istanbul Finance Center (IFC).
SPORTS Boxer calls on women to ‘tell her success story’ to opposers

Boxer calls on women to ‘tell her success story’ to opposers

A 39-year-old Turkish female boxer, who has advanced to the finals in the 81kg category in the World Women Boxing Championship on May 20, has called on women to do whatever they want and tell “her success story if someone opposes them.”