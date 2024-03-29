Sweden Quran burner says he is leaving for Norway

Sweden Quran burner says he is leaving for Norway

STOCKHOLM
Sweden Quran burner says he is leaving for Norway

An Iraqi refugee in Sweden who stoked international outrage by repeatedly desecrating the Quranlast year has said he was leaving the country for neighboring Norway after Sweden revoked his residency permit.

Salwan Momika, a Christian Iraqi who burned Quran at a slew of protests in Sweden over the summer, told AFP that he had left Sweden and arrived in Norway, where he planned to seek asylum.

"I left Sweden because of the persecution I was subjected to by government institutions," Momika said in a text message.

Momika's Quran burnings sparked widespread outrage and condemnation in Muslim countries.

Iraqi protesters stormed the Swedish embassy in Baghdad twice in last July, starting fires within the compound on the second occasion.

The Swedish government condemned the desecrations of the Quranbut stressed the country's laws regarding freedom of speech and assembly.

Sweden's intelligence agency heightened its terror alert level in mid-August to four on a scale of five after the angry reactions made the country a "prioritized target.”

The Swedish Migration Agency revoked Momika's residency permit in October, 2023, citing false information in his original application, but he was granted a temporary one as it said there were was an "impediment to enforcement" of a deportation to Iraq.

The month before, Iraq had requested his extradition over one of the Quran burnings.

"Sweden has become a threat to me after the decision to expel me and the threat to extradite me to Iraq," Momika said.

Momika called Sweden's freedom of expression and protection of human rights "a big lie."

Meanwhile, with safety risks, the Swedish city of Malmo is preparing to host the Eurovision Song Contest in early May under high security, amid protests over Israel's participation during its ongoing war with Hamas.

The war in Ukraine, and a heightened threat level in Sweden since August after a spate of Quran burnings angered the Muslim world, mean organizers already had their work cut out to ensure that the world's biggest live music event, which runs from May 5 to 11, goes off without a hitch.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Israeli strikes kill 42 in north Syria: monitor

Israeli strikes kill 42 in north Syria: monitor
LATEST NEWS

  1. Israeli strikes kill 42 in north Syria: monitor

    Israeli strikes kill 42 in north Syria: monitor

  2. Russia hits Ukraine energy sector in overnight attack

    Russia hits Ukraine energy sector in overnight attack

  3. New drilling operations kick off in Black Sea: Minister

    New drilling operations kick off in Black Sea: Minister

  4. Web3 training to support women entrepreneurs in quake zone

    Web3 training to support women entrepreneurs in quake zone

  5. Credit growth expected to stabilize: Central Bank

    Credit growth expected to stabilize: Central Bank
Recommended
Israeli strikes kill 42 in north Syria: monitor

Israeli strikes kill 42 in north Syria: monitor
Russia hits Ukraine energy sector in overnight attack

Russia hits Ukraine energy sector in overnight attack
Baltimore bridge, port recovery will be very long road

Baltimore bridge, port recovery will be 'very long road'
Russian veto ends monitoring of UNs N Korea sanctions

Russian veto ends monitoring of UN's N Korea sanctions
Japan to resume funding to UN Palestinian refugee agency

Japan to resume funding to UN Palestinian refugee agency
Macron quips about cuddly wedding pics with Lula

Macron quips about cuddly 'wedding' pics with Lula
Top world court orders Israel to ensure urgent aid reaches Gazans

Top world court orders Israel to ensure urgent aid reaches Gazans
WORLD Israeli strikes kill 42 in north Syria: monitor

Israeli strikes kill 42 in north Syria: monitor

A war monitor said Israeli air strikes Friday on Syria's north killed 36 soldiers and six Hezbollah fighters, the latest deadly raid on Iran-backed forces in the country since the Israel-Hamas war began.

ECONOMY Credit growth expected to stabilize: Central Bank

Credit growth expected to stabilize: Central Bank

Credit growth rates are expected to stabilize following the policy rate decision taken in March and the macroprudential measures, according to the Central Bank.
SPORTS Türkiye to face Hungary in friendly ahead of Euro 2024

Türkiye to face Hungary in friendly ahead of Euro 2024

Türkiye's national football team is gearing up for a friendly match against Hungary set to take place at the Puskas Arena in Budapest today.
﻿