Suspected alcohol poisoning kills 19 in Russia

Suspected alcohol poisoning kills 19 in Russia

MOSCOW
Suspected alcohol poisoning kills 19 in Russia

At least 19 people have died this month of suspected alcohol poisoning in Russia's western Leningrad region, local officials said Friday.

Incidents of mass deaths from drinking cheap home-made alcohol substitutes are not uncommon in Russia, which has been blighted by high levels of alcoholism for years.

The regional government's press service said in a statement that "19 deaths after alcohol consumption were recorded in the Slantsy District in September."

It added that eight cases had so far been "laboratory-confirmed as methanol poisoning."

Investigators said they had detained a man and a woman after prosecutors opened a criminal case to probe "the poisoning of several residents of the Slantsy District with counterfeit alcohol."

Earlier this week, prosecutors sentenced two people to almost a decade in prison for manufacturing and selling a counterfeit cider drink that killed 50 people in 2023.

And in 2016, more than 60 people died in Irkutsk in Siberia after drinking contraband bath oil that contained methanol.

Russia toughened its legislation after that incident, but cheap home-made spirits using alcohol substitutes remain widely available, particularly in rural areas with low standards of living and where the price of vodka is prohibitively high.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan calls for Netanyahus trial over Gaza genocide

Erdoğan calls for Netanyahu's trial over Gaza 'genocide'
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan calls for Netanyahu's trial over Gaza 'genocide'

    Erdoğan calls for Netanyahu's trial over Gaza 'genocide'

  2. US to revoke Colombian president's visa over 'incendiary actions'

    US to revoke Colombian president's visa over 'incendiary actions'

  3. Türkiye sovereign in deciding Russia cooperation areas, Kremlin says

    Türkiye sovereign in deciding Russia cooperation areas, Kremlin says

  4. UN sanctions on Iran set to return as nuclear diplomacy fades

    UN sanctions on Iran set to return as nuclear diplomacy fades

  5. Erdoğan, Starmer discuss ties, Palestine recognition in phone call

    Erdoğan, Starmer discuss ties, Palestine recognition in phone call
Recommended
US to revoke Colombian presidents visa over incendiary actions

US to revoke Colombian president's visa over 'incendiary actions'
Türkiye sovereign in deciding Russia cooperation areas, Kremlin says

Türkiye sovereign in deciding Russia cooperation areas, Kremlin says
UN sanctions on Iran set to return as nuclear diplomacy fades

UN sanctions on Iran set to return as nuclear diplomacy fades
Countries walk out of UN General Assembly before Netanyahus speech

Countries walk out of UN General Assembly before Netanyahu's speech
Merz plans visit to Türkiye in October, envoy says

Merz plans visit to Türkiye in October, envoy says
Iran to end cooperation with UN agency if sanctions reinstated

Iran to end cooperation with UN agency if sanctions reinstated
Former UK PM seeks to run transitional Gaza authority: Reports

Former UK PM seeks to run transitional Gaza authority: Reports
WORLD US to revoke Colombian presidents visa over incendiary actions

US to revoke Colombian president's visa over 'incendiary actions'

The U.S. State Department said Friday it would revoke the visa of Colombia's leftist President Gustavo Petro for his "incendiary actions" during a pro-Palestinian street protest in New York.
ECONOMY Business leaders hail Erdoğan-Trump meeting as boost for $100 bln trade goal

Business leaders hail Erdoğan-Trump meeting as boost for $100 bln trade goal

Turkish business representatives said Friday that strategic energy and trade agreements signed during President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's White House visit this week could propel bilateral trade with the U.S. toward the $100 billion target.
SPORTS Emotional homecoming for Türkiyes silver medalists after narrow EuroBasket defeat

Emotional homecoming for Türkiye's silver medalists after narrow EuroBasket defeat

Türkiye's national men's basketball team returned home on Monday to a rapturous welcome at Istanbul Airport following their silver medal finish at EuroBasket 2025, where they fell just short of the title in a thrilling final against Germany.  
﻿