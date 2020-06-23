Suicide bombing kills civilian outside Turkish base in Somalia

  June 23 2020

MOGADISHU
Two people, including a suicide bomber were killed and one person wounded on June 23 morning after an attack outside Turkey's largest overseas military base in the Somali capital Mogadishu, according to a statement by Turkey's Defense Ministry. 

Somali government spokesman Ismail Mukhtar Oronjo told Anadolu Agency that security guards shot the bomber who was trying to enter the military facility.

"He pretended to be a trainee at the Turkey-Somali military academy but was shot and exploded outside the camp, killing himself and two civilians," Oronjo said.

He added that no Somali soldiers or Turkish nationals were killed or injured in the attack.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack, but al-Shabaab militants have been known to conduct attacks in the East African country.

Turkey's military training facility was built in 2017 in the Somali capital Mogadishu. It provides training to Somali security forces.

