Study involving Turkish scientist finds solution to Alzheimer's

Meltem ÖZGENÇ & Buse ÖZEL - ISTANBUL
Researchers from Columbia University, including a Turkish scientist, have discovered a genetic change that reduces the risk of Alzheimer's by 71 percent.

For years, the scientific community has grappled with Alzheimer's, yet no effective treatment or cure has been found. Traditionally attributed to the accumulation of amyloid plaques in the brain, efforts have focused on reducing plaque formation. However, a recent study from Columbia University offers a glimmer of hope by identifying a gene that significantly shields individuals from Alzheimer's disease.

"Our research demonstrates that a specific mutation in the fibrinogen gene can substantially reduce the risk of Alzheimer's disease. Fibrinogen is a component of the protective layer surrounding the blood-brain barrier. In Alzheimer's patients, excessive fibrinogen accumulation contributes to disease progression. However, the genetic variation we discovered impedes this accumulation, thereby safeguarding brain cells,” said Professor Dr. Çağhan Kızıl, the Turkish member of the research team.

Drawing upon clinical trials involving tens of thousands of individuals from diverse ethnic backgrounds, the study unveils novel targets for Alzheimer's prevention and treatment, offering deeper insights into the underlying mechanisms of the disease. The next frontier lies in developing drugs to enhance protective effects or induce similar genetic changes in individuals lacking them, potentially ushering in a new era in Alzheimer's treatment.

According to the Turkish Alzheimer's Association, Türkiye currently has approximately 600,000 Alzheimer's patients, with global estimates set to skyrocket to 75 million by 2030 and 135 million by 2050.

The results of the study were corroborated by experimental tests using zebrafish models of Alzheimer's disease. These experiments shed light on how fibrinogen levels facilitate the clearance of amyloid plaques, offering promising avenues for further research and potential treatment interventions.

