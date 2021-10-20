Steps in human development stressed for Turkey's economic growth

ISTANBUL

Turkey will be able to increase its per capita national income to $30,000 - more than three times its current level - in 20 years if necessary steps are taken in human development, science and technology, and institutions, a prominent Turkish business leader said on Oct. 19.

Simone Kaslowski, head of the Turkish Industry and Business Association (TÜSİAD), told the country’s High Advisory Council Meeting that there should be a mobilization that focuses on human development, science, technology, and innovation, as well as political, economic, and social institutions and rules.

In his speech at the opening of the meeting, Kaslowski stated that the "Building the Future with a New Understanding" study is a roadmap that TÜSİAD has prepared for the future by utilizing the power and energy it has derived from its past and experience.

He stated that their goal is not only wealth, but also to build a developed, respectable, fair, and environmentally friendly Turkey together by making significant progress in these areas.

"Unless investing in the quality of education is made a priority in order to eliminate inequalities and gain the competencies required by the age, we cannot be at the forefront of the world," he stressed.

He underlined that environmental sensitivities and principles will determine the way of production, consumer preferences, and trade direction in the future economy.

"In this case, we need the most effective implementation of institutional mechanisms that ensure both income and opportunity equality and environmental sustainability in every field," he said.

Preparing programs that will provide serious advances in science, technology, and innovation, as well as reshaping thought patterns in this regard, is an important goal, he said, adding, "This is also important in terms of instilling hope in young generations, reinforcing their confidence in the future, and their belief that they can build their future in their own country."