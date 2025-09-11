Star Trek unveils packed lineup for 60th anniversary

LOS ANGELES

Not many franchises have fueled society’s timeless fascination with the boundless possibilities of a utopian future like “Star Trek.”

Next year, the sprawling franchise will celebrate its 60th anniversary with an extensive lineup of fan-centered projects, including new shows, Lego sets and even a Rose Parade float.

The celebration was announced on Sept. 8, the franchise’s 59th anniversary, known as Star Trek Day. Paramount said the projects represent the first wave of the yearlong festivities.

“The 60th anniversary celebrates ‘Space for Everybody,’ extending an open invitation to celebrate the future that ‘Star Trek’ aspires to — a future of hope, a future of exploration and a future where we rise to the challenge to be bold,” the statement read.

The sci-fi saga began in 1966 with Gene Roddenberry’s TV series and has since grown into a multi-billion-dollar cultural phenomenon, spawning movies, spin-off shows and video games. Fans, known as Trekkies, have embraced its optimistic vision of humanity’s future through the voyages of the USS Enterprise.

The anniversary festivities will begin on New Year’s Day with a float in California’s Rose Parade, reflecting themes of hope, inclusivity, exploration and unity. The float will also showcase the upcoming Paramount+ series “Star Trek: Starfleet Academy,” slated for early 2026. Starring Holly Hunter and Paul Giamatti, the show will follow a group of young cadets navigating friendships, rivalries and the challenges of becoming Starfleet officers.

Another new project is “Star Trek: Scouts,” an animated YouTube-first series aimed at preschoolers. Created by Nickelodeon Digital Studio and CBS Studios, the show follows three 8-year-old friends as they train to become future Starfleet explorers. The first two episodes of its 20-episode run debuted on Sept. 8, with more rolling out next year.

A scripted podcast, “Star Trek: Khan,” also released its first episode on the same day. The series chronicles the descent of Khan into one of the franchise’s most iconic villains, first introduced in a 1967 episode and later immortalized in the 1982 film “Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan.”

For the first time, Paramount will collaborate with Lego to create Star Trek sets. Additionally, a “Star Trek” cruise will set sail in late February, offering fans “once-in-a-lifetime experiences” in honor of the anniversary. Franchise icons William Shatner and Walter Koenig are expected to join the voyage.