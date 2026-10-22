Spotify cracks down on AI-generated ‘slop’

Spotify cracks down on AI-generated ‘slop’

NEW YORK
Spotify cracks down on AI-generated ‘slop’

More than 50 million tracks were removed from Spotify this year.

Spotify has removed more than 50 million tracks identified as artificial intelligence-generated “slop” or spam from its recommendations this year, as the music streaming platform steps up efforts to protect human artists and improve the listening experience.


The company announced the figure on Oct. 20 as it marked one year since introducing stronger measures against AI-related spam, impersonation and deceptive content. It also said it had removed more than 75 million spam tracks from the platform altogether for serious or repeated violations of its rules.


The 50 million tracks excluded from recommendations have not necessarily been deleted from Spotify’s catalogue. Instead, the company has updated its recommendation system to prevent such content from being routinely suggested to listeners.


Spotify said it analyzed songs that users frequently skipped, ignored or reported as unwanted over the past six months. It combined listener feedback with upload patterns, track metadata and third-party AI detection tools to identify suspicious material.


The spread of AI-generated music has raised concerns about competition for human artists and the distribution of streaming royalties. Spotify requires tracks to reach at least 1,000 streams within a 12-month period to qualify for recording royalties. Tracks showing strong indicators of AI generation are 10 times more likely to fall below that threshold, the company said.

 

Artificial Intelligence,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Dutch ensemble Calefax to perform two shows at Istanbul concert hall

Dutch ensemble Calefax to perform two shows at Istanbul concert hall
LATEST NEWS

  1. Dutch ensemble Calefax to perform two shows at Istanbul concert hall

    Dutch ensemble Calefax to perform two shows at Istanbul concert hall

  2. Erdoğan meets Carney as Türkiye, Canada seek closer ties

    Erdoğan meets Carney as Türkiye, Canada seek closer ties

  3. US, Israel develop plans for renewed strikes on Iran: Report

    US, Israel develop plans for renewed strikes on Iran: Report

  4. Damascus refers Assad’s files to Interpol

    Damascus refers Assad’s files to Interpol

  5. Turkish Cypriot leader sets rotating presidency as condition for UN talks

    Turkish Cypriot leader sets rotating presidency as condition for UN talks
Recommended
Dutch ensemble Calefax to perform two shows at Istanbul concert hall

Dutch ensemble Calefax to perform two shows at Istanbul concert hall
Turkish bridal trousseau heritage showcased in Abu Dhabi

Turkish bridal trousseau heritage showcased in Abu Dhabi
Hellenistic mosaic structure unearthed at Kültepe-Kaniş

Hellenistic mosaic structure unearthed at Kültepe-Kaniş
Christina Applegate says she was misdiagnosed with MS

Christina Applegate says she was misdiagnosed with MS
‘Treasury of Ice’ reveals relics as Swiss glaciers rapidly melt

‘Treasury of Ice’ reveals relics as Swiss glaciers rapidly melt
Topkapı Palace’s Darphane-i Amire to open with five museums

Topkapı Palace’s Darphane-i Amire to open with five museums
WORLD US, Israel develop plans for renewed strikes on Iran: Report

US, Israel develop plans for renewed strikes on Iran: Report

The U.S. and Israeli militaries have developed plans for renewed strikes against Iran after the U.S. midterm elections, with preparations advancing for a potential short but intensive campaign, The New York Times reported on Oct. 21.
ECONOMY Türkiye’s Central Bank cuts policy rate by 100bps to 36 percent

Türkiye’s Central Bank cuts policy rate by 100bps to 36 percent

As widely expected, Türkiye’s Central Bank has reduced its policy rate, the one-week repo auction rate, from 37 percent to 36 percent.
SPORTS Beşiktaş, Trabzon on European stage

Beşiktaş, Trabzon on European stage

Turkish football heavyweights Beşiktaş and Trabzonspor quickly shift their focus to European continental competition on Oct. 22, just three days after going head-to-head in a high-stakes domestic clash.
﻿