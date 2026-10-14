Spain plans to buy 15 more Turkish Hürjet trainer aircraft

KASTAMONU

(AA Photo)

Spain is planning to purchase 15 additional Hürjet trainer aircraft after signing a deal for 30 of the Turkish-made supersonic jets, Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAŞ) CEO Mehmet Demiroğlu said.

Speaking at an event in Türkiye’s northern province of Kastamonu, Demiroğlu said work was underway to begin deliveries to Spain in 2028.

“Before we even started deliveries to our Air Force, Spain said, ‘I like it, I want to buy 30,’ and bought them. We signed the agreement,” he said.

“We are working toward deliveries in 2028. It is planning to buy another 15.”

Demiroğlu highlighted the company’s production capabilities, saying its campus brings together work on the KAAN combat aircraft, Hürjet and Hürkuş aircraft, helicopters, unmanned aerial vehicles, satellites and aircraft components.

Testing and production across six different fields take place at the same site, he said, describing the facility as a source of national pride.

On Hürkuş, Demiroglu said deliveries had begun and would continue in the coming years, while pointing to Azerbaijan as an export destination and expressing ambitions to secure further overseas sales.

He said Turkish Aerospace employs 16,500 people.

Demiroğlu argued that Türkiye’s defense industry achievements had strengthened the country’s international standing and generated growing interest in its technology.

“In the 2020s, particularly with the successes in the defense industry, tremendous admiration for Türkiye has emerged around the world,” he said. “They admire our products, what we do and our achievements.”

He also emphasized deterrence as a central objective of Türkiye’s defense programs, including Kaan, saying the aim was to strengthen the country’s ability to prevent conflict.

“We are not working to wage war. We need to work to avoid war,” he said, adding that Türkiye must ensure both its armed forces and the country are prepared for security threats.

“We do not want to use KAAN,” he said. “We are building it so that we do not have to use it.”

Addressing students, Demiroğlu said younger generations were growing up in an environment that encouraged technological ambition, particularly following the expansion of the Teknofest aerospace and technology festivals.

He urged them to devote more time to developing skills and learning technologies that would prepare them for the future.