SpaceX mission reaches ISS for stranded astronauts

SpaceX mission reaches ISS for stranded astronauts

WASHINGTON
SpaceX mission reaches ISS for stranded astronauts

The SpaceX crew that will ferry back in February two astronauts stranded on the International Space Station docked with the orbiting laboratory on Sunday, a live stream of the mission showed.

The Falcon 9 rocket took off at 1:17 pm (1717 GMT) from Cape Canaveral, Florida on Saturday, with the Crew-9 mission aboard a Dragon spacecraft making contact with the ISS at 5:30 pm Sunday.

After docking was completed, NASA astronaut Nick Hague and Russian cosmonaut Alexander Gorbunov boarded the station just after 7:00 pm, embracing their floating colleagues.

"I just want to say welcome to our new compadres from Dragon Freedom," said station commander Suni Williams, who is one of the two stranded astronauts.

"Alex, welcome to the International Space Station, and Nick, welcome back home," she said.

When Hague and Gorbunov return from the space station in February, they will bring back space veterans Williams and Butch Wilmore, whose stay on the ISS was prolonged for months due to problems with their Boeing-designed Starliner spacecraft.

The newly developed Starliner was making its first crewed flight when it delivered Wilmore and Williams to the ISS in June.

They were supposed to be there for only eight days, but after problems with the Starliner's propulsion system emerged during the flight there, NASA was forced to weigh a radical change in plans.

After weeks of intensive tests on the Starliner's reliability, the space agency finally decided to return it to Earth without its crew, and to bring the two stranded astronauts back home on SpaceX's Crew-9 mission.

SpaceX, the private company founded by billionaire Elon Musk, has been flying regular missions every six months to allow the rotation of ISS crews.

But the launch of Crew-9 was postponed from mid-August to late September to give NASA experts more time to evaluate the reliability of the Starliner and decide how to proceed.

It was then delayed a few more days by the destructive passage of Hurricane Helene, a powerful storm that roared into the opposite side of Florida on Thursday.

In total, Hague and Gorbunov will spend some five months on the ISS. Wilmore and Williams will spend eight months there.

Crew-9 will conduct some 200 scientific experiments during their stay.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Germany arrests Chinese accused of spying

Germany arrests Chinese accused of spying
LATEST NEWS

  1. Germany arrests Chinese accused of spying

    Germany arrests Chinese accused of spying

  2. Biden defends gov’t response to Hurricane Helene

    Biden defends gov’t response to Hurricane Helene

  3. Seoul warns North of 'regime end' if it uses nukes

    Seoul warns North of 'regime end' if it uses nukes

  4. Retail prices in Istanbul rise 3.9 percent in September

    Retail prices in Istanbul rise 3.9 percent in September

  5. Türkiye urges Israel to withdraw troops from Lebanon

    Türkiye urges Israel to withdraw troops from Lebanon
Recommended
Germany arrests Chinese accused of spying

Germany arrests Chinese accused of spying
Biden defends gov’t response to Hurricane Helene

Biden defends gov’t response to Hurricane Helene
Seoul warns North of regime end if it uses nukes

Seoul warns North of 'regime end' if it uses nukes
Rutte takes reins at NATO at critical juncture

Rutte takes reins at NATO at critical juncture
Japans new PM to address economy, military threats

Japan's new PM to address economy, military threats
Israeli forces start ground raids in south Lebanon as airstrikes intensify

Israeli forces start ground raids in south Lebanon as airstrikes intensify
Hezbollah vows to keep fighting Israel after Nasrallah killing

Hezbollah vows to keep fighting Israel after Nasrallah killing
WORLD Germany arrests Chinese accused of spying

Germany arrests Chinese accused of spying

Germany has announced the arrest of a Chinese woman accused of spying on the country's defense industry while working in a logistics company.

ECONOMY Retail prices in Istanbul rise 3.9 percent in September

Retail prices in Istanbul rise 3.9 percent in September

The pace of monthly growth in retail prices in Istanbul accelerated from 1.73 percent in August to 3.9 percent in September, according to the Istanbul Chamber of Commerce (İTO) on Oct. 1.

SPORTS Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe in Europa League tests

Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe in Europa League tests

Two Turkish clubs launch their Europa League league stage campaigns on Sept. 26, when Beşiktaş travels to Ajax and Fenerbahçe hosts Union SG.
﻿