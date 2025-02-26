South Korea births rose last year on surge in marriage

South Korea births rose last year on surge in marriage

SEOUL
South Korea births rose last year on surge in marriage

People walk through a train station in Seoul on Feb. 26, 2025.

The number of births in South Korea rose last year for the first time in more than a decade on the back of a rise in marriages, officials said on Wednesday, bucking a trend for a country battling a demographic crisis.

South Korea has one of the world's longest life expectancies and lowest birth rates, a combination that presents a looming demographic challenge.

Seoul has poured billions of dollars into efforts to encourage women to have more children and maintain population stability.

The crude birth rate, the number of babies born per 1,000 people, was 4.7, interrupting a continuous downward trend since 2014, according to preliminary data from Statistics Korea.

And the fertility rate, or the average number of babies a woman is expected to have in her lifetime, was 0.75, "up 0.03 from 0.72 in 2023," it said.

"The number of births in 2024 was 238,300, an increase of 8,300 [3.6 percent] from the previous year," the report added.

Park Hyun-jeong, an official from Statistics Korea, attributed the rise to an increase in marriages as well as shifting demographics.

Park said the number of marriages last year had been the most since 1996, "the highest on record."

The average maternal age at childbirth in 2024 was 33.7 years, Seoul said, one of the highest in the world.

But the fertility rate remains far below the 2.1 children needed to maintain South Korea's population of 51 million.

At current rates, the population will nearly halve to 26.8 million by 2100, according to the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington in Seattle.

Marriage,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Trump confirms visit by Zelensky on Friday

Trump confirms visit by Zelensky on Friday
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trump confirms visit by Zelensky on Friday

    Trump confirms visit by Zelensky on Friday

  2. Third İmralı visit set to bring long-awaited statement

    Third İmralı visit set to bring long-awaited statement

  3. Erdoğan: AKP to realize 'great, powerful Türkiye'

    Erdoğan: AKP to realize 'great, powerful Türkiye'

  4. Clip of Gaza as seaside resort posted on Trump social media

    Clip of Gaza as seaside resort posted on Trump social media

  5. Türkiye announces stricter measures to combat cybercrimes, fraud

    Türkiye announces stricter measures to combat cybercrimes, fraud
Recommended
Trump confirms visit by Zelensky on Friday

Trump confirms visit by Zelensky on Friday
Clip of Gaza as seaside resort posted on Trump social media

Clip of Gaza as seaside resort posted on Trump social media
Indias vast Hindu festival draws to an end

India's vast Hindu festival draws to an end
Dendias expresses Meteor sale concern to UK

Dendias expresses Meteor sale concern to UK
Syrias conference declares all non-state armed groups outlawed

Syria's conference declares all non-state armed groups 'outlawed'
UN, aid groups warn Haiti unrest soaring

UN, aid groups warn Haiti unrest soaring
WORLD Trump confirms visit by Zelensky on Friday

Trump confirms visit by Zelensky on Friday

President Donald Trump said Wednesday that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will visit the White House on Friday to finalize a critical minerals agreement with the U.S..

ECONOMY Size of Istanbul’s taxi service market estimated at 48 bln liras

Size of Istanbul’s taxi service market estimated at 48 bln liras

More than 20,000 taxis with nearly 41,000 drivers are operating in Istanbul, generating an annual revenue of 47.8 billion Turkish Liras ($1.3 billion), according to a report by consulting company Ernst & Young.
SPORTS Legal experts weigh in on Mourinho’s controversial post-match remarks

Legal experts weigh in on Mourinho’s controversial post-match remarks

Fenerbahçe football club head coach José Mourinho has ignited a heated debate following his comments after a Galatasaray-Fenerbahçe derby match on Feb. 24 in which he stated that “everyone on the opposing bench was jumping like monkeys.”
﻿