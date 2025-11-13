Sotheby’s exhibition celebrates Islamic art

LONDON

The Turquoise Mountain Foundation, established by King Charles III in 2006, is showcasing Islamic artistic heritage at the world-renowned Sotheby’s auction house in London with its new exhibition “Faith and Form: Living Traditions in Islamic Art.”

Organized in collaboration with the King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture (ITHRA) and Sotheby’s, the exhibition brings together works by master artisans from Afghanistan, Palestine, Syria, Jordan and Saudi Arabia, exploring the intersection of faith, aesthetics and craftsmanship in Islamic art.

The exhibition features pulpits, Quran stands, handwritten manuscripts, tiles, glass lamps, carved wooden doors and decorative arches, presenting the spirit of Islamic architecture and craftsmanship through a contemporary lens. Each piece revives long-standing traditions, interpreted by skilled artisans for today’s audiences.

Founded by King Charles III to revive traditional crafts in conflict and crisis zones, the Turquoise Mountain Foundation aims to support local economies and preserve cultural heritage. The foundation now operates across a wide region from Afghanistan to Myanmar and from the Middle East to North Africa.

This latest exhibition in London brings together the craft traditions of the Islamic world under one roof, reflecting the artistic expressions of faith across different regions. The foundation’s president, Shoshana Stewart, and its creative director, Thalia Kennedy, lead the project, emphasizing both the preservation of cultural heritage and its dialogue with contemporary art.

Speaking to state-run Anadolu Agency, Stewart said: “The most exciting part of this event celebrating Islamic, Middle Eastern and Asian art in London is that these newly created masterpieces — future collectibles — are being showcased right at the heart of the city as living traditions.”

Expressing her wish to display the works in Türkiye, Stewart added, “We would really love to bring these works to Türkiye. It would be such an honor for us. What a great civilization it is, with such deep roots and layers. The next stop for the exhibition is Medina, which is wonderful, as many of these works were created for the exhibition ‘Hijrah: In the Footsteps of the Prophet.’ The geometry of the carpet and the pulpit behind me are inspired by the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina. Taking these works back there will be deeply meaningful, but we also want to share them with the world. Türkiye would be a perfect stop.”

Stewart said they were open to collaboration with Türkiye, noting, “It would be wonderful to bring Turkish artisans together with craftsmen from other countries. We should definitely explore this.”

Show aims to expand reach of master artisans

Creative director Kennedy explained that the exhibition gathers the work of artisans associated with the foundation, in line with its mission to promote mastery-level craftsmanship and introduce their works to wider audiences.

“What connects all these masters is their celebration of Islamic art and their collaboration inspired by the patterns and geometry of the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina,” Kennedy said. “These works reflect extraordinary skills still practiced today and the living craft culture through which these traditions are passed to apprentices. The pieces are museum quality and have been added to ITHRA’s main collection, demonstrating that this living heritage continues to thrive.”

She added that one of the foundation’s core missions is to connect artisans and their communities to both local and global markets. “While these works were commissioned by ITHRA, artisans continue to receive new orders through Turquoise Mountain, with all proceeds going directly back to the craftsmen,” she said.

Kennedy emphasized that they constantly seek opportunities to present the crafts of supported communities to international audiences. “If the opportunity arises, we would be delighted to exhibit these works in Türkiye,” she added.

The exhibition at Sotheby’s London headquarters will remain open to visitors until the end of the month.