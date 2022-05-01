Some Ukrainians evacuated from ruins of Mariupol steel plant

  • May 01 2022 10:03:00

Some Ukrainians evacuated from ruins of Mariupol steel plant

ZAPORIZHZHIA
Some Ukrainians evacuated from ruins of Mariupol steel plant

Some women and children were evacuated from a steel plant that is the last defensive stronghold in the bombed-out ruins of the port city of Mariupol, a Ukrainian official and Russian state news organizations said, but hundreds are believed to remain trapped with little food, water or medicine.

The United Nations was working to broker an evacuation of the up to 1,000 civilians living beneath the sprawling Soviet-era Azovstal plant after numerous previous attempts failed. Ukraine has not said how many fighters are also in the plant, the only part of Mariupol not occupied by Russian forces, but Russia put the number at about 2,000. An estimated 100,000 civilians remain in the city.

U.N. humanitarian spokesperson Saviano Abreu said the world organization was negotiating with authorities in Moscow and Kyiv, but he could not provide details of the ongoing evacuation effort “because of the complexity and fluidity of the operation.”
“There is, right now, ongoing, high-level engagements with all the governments, Russia and Ukraine, to make sure that you can save civilians and support the evacuation of civilians from the plant,” Abreu told the AP. He would not confirm video posted on social media purportedly showing U.N.-marked vehicles in Mariupol.
Ukraine has blamed the failure of numerous previous evacuation attempts on continued Russian shelling.
In the town of Lyman in the Donetsk region, where at least half the population has fled Russian shelling, around 20 elderly people and children clutching bags along with their dogs and cats boarded a minivan marked with a sign reading “evacuation of children” in Ukrainian. It sped off toward the city of Dnipro as explosions were heard in the distance.
“The liberators have come and have freed us from what? Our lives?” said Nina Mihaylenko, a professor of Russian language and literature, referring to the Russian forces.

Galina Zuev and her husband Aleksander opted to stay, unwilling to leave the place they’d spent their entire lives.
“I am living not so well. There is a war here. They are shelling all the time. The windows have been smashed in our house. The missiles are in the yards,” said 68-year-old Galina. “It is frightening.”
Russian forces have embarked on a major military operation to seize significant parts of southern and eastern Ukraine, the country’s industrial heartland. Ukrainian forces fought village by village Saturday to hold back the Russian advance.
Russia’s RIA Novosti news agency said Saturday that 19 adults and six children were brought out from the steelworks, but gave no further details.
A top official with the Azov Regiment, the Ukrainian unit defending the plant, said 20 civilians were evacuated during a cease-fire, though it was not clear if he was referring to the same group. There was no confirmation from the U.N.
“These are women and children,” Sviatoslav Palamar said in a video posted on the regiment’s Telegram channel. He also called for the evacuation of the wounded: “We don’t know why they are not taken away and their evacuation to the territory controlled by Ukraine is not being discussed.”
Video and images from inside the plant, shared with The Associated Press by two Ukrainian women who said their husbands are among the fighters refusing to surrender there, showed unidentified men with stained bandages; others had open wounds or amputated limbs.

A skeleton medical staff was treating at least 600 wounded people, said the women, who identified their husbands as members of the Azov Regiment of Ukraine’s National Guard. Some of the wounds were rotting with gangrene, they said.
In the video the men said that they eat just once daily and share as little as 1.5 liters (50 ounces) of water a day among four people, and that supplies inside the besieged facility are depleted.
One shirtless man appeared to be in pain as he described his wounds: two broken ribs, a punctured lung and a dislocated arm that “was hanging on the flesh.”

“I want to tell everyone who sees this: If you will not stop this here, in Ukraine, it will go further, to Europe,” he said.
The AP could not independently verify the date and location of the video, which the women said was taken in the last week in the maze of corridors and bunkers beneath the plant.

The women urged that Ukrainian fighters also be evacuated alongside civilians, warning they could be tortured and executed if captured. “The lives of soldiers matter, too,” Yuliia Fedusiuk told the AP in Rome.
In his nightly video address late Saturday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy switched into Russian to urge Russian troops not to fight in Ukraine, saying even their generals expect that thousands more of them will die.
The president accused Moscow of recruiting new soldiers “with little motivation and little combat experience” so that units gutted early in the war can be thrown back into battle.
“Every Russian soldier can still save his own life,” Zelenskyy said. “It’s better for you to survive in Russia than to perish on our land.”

TURKEY Turkey’s top diplomat lashes out at Germany over Kavala protest

Turkey’s top diplomat lashes out at Germany over Kavala protest
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey's air force pulls out of military exercise in Athens

    Turkey's air force pulls out of military exercise in Athens

  2. Turkey tallest country in Europe, data shows

    Turkey tallest country in Europe, data shows

  3. Millions to hit roads for spring holiday

    Millions to hit roads for spring holiday

  4. Turkey presidential spokesman meets Zelensky in Kiev

    Turkey presidential spokesman meets Zelensky in Kiev

  5. World’s highest-paid model Jenner to visit Bodrum in summer

    World’s highest-paid model Jenner to visit Bodrum in summer
Recommended
UK lawmaker resigns after viewing porn in House of Commons

UK lawmaker resigns after viewing porn in House of Commons
Tornado rips through Kansas, students killed in crash

Tornado rips through Kansas, students killed in crash
’Hotel Rwanda’ hero files $400 million lawsuit against Kigali

’Hotel Rwanda’ hero files $400 million lawsuit against Kigali
Boris Becker jailed in Britain over bankruptcy

Boris Becker jailed in Britain over bankruptcy
Ecuador declares state of emergency in three provinces over drug violence

Ecuador declares state of emergency in three provinces over drug violence
Bolsonaro responds after DiCaprio urges Brazil youth to vote

Bolsonaro responds after DiCaprio urges Brazil youth to vote
WORLD UK lawmaker resigns after viewing porn in House of Commons

UK lawmaker resigns after viewing porn in House of Commons

A British lawmaker from the governing Conservative Party has resigned after admitting he watched pornography on his phone in the House of Commons chamber.
ECONOMY Banks’ boost their income in January-March

Banks’ boost their income in January-March

The combined profit of Turkey’s banks increased from 16.4 billion Turkish Liras in January-March 2021 to 63.2 billion liras in the first quarter of this year, the Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency (BDDK) has said.
SPORTS Trabzonspor win Turkish Süper Lig title, for first time in 38 years

Trabzonspor win Turkish Süper Lig title, for first time in 38 years

Trabzonspor on April 30 won the Turkish Süper Lig title for first time in 38 years as they clinched the trophy with three matches to spare.