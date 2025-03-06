Some industries hopeful tariff wars may benefit them

Some industries hopeful tariff wars may benefit them

ISTANBUL
Some industries hopeful tariff wars may benefit them

Some business circles are voicing optimism that the tariff wars U.S. President Donald Trump has started may benefit Türkiye, which could emerge as a reliable supplier.

Türkiye, an important trading partner of the EU, has also been growing its exports to the U.S. by double digits in recent years. The U.S., meanwhile, currently imposes tariffs ranging from 10 to 36 percent on various products from Türkiye.

Despite the potentially significant risks from trade wars, Türkiye is expected to maintain an advantageous position and emerge as a reliable supplier, according to some businesspeople.

Amid the trade wars, Türkiye, with its strength in production capabilities and its perception of reliability will come to the forefront, said Kazım Taycı, president of the Istanbul Cereals Pulses Oil Seeds and Products Exporters' Association (İHBİR).

“We are continuously achieving double-digit growth in processed agricultural products to the U.S. The tariff move against the close allies of the U.S. will level the conditions for us,” he argued.

He is also hoping that China, from which Türkiye imports the most raw materials, semi-finished and finished products, “will create more advantageous conditions for us.”

European and U.S. buyers will reconsider their supply security policies and turn to safer production hubs, according to Toygar Narbay, president of the Turkish Clothing Manufacturers' Association (TGSD).

This will benefit Türkiye, which has the largest vertical integration in this industry after China, he added, noting that the Turkish ready-to-wear industry is the fourth largest producer in the world, the sixth largest exporter, and the third largest supplier in Europe.

Together with the textile sector, Türkiye represents the second-largest supply chain after China, Narbay said.

benefits,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan raises credit limits for artisans, tradesmen

Erdoğan raises credit limits for artisans, tradesmen
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan raises credit limits for artisans, tradesmen

    Erdoğan raises credit limits for artisans, tradesmen

  2. The Unstoppable March Forward: A Call for Action on International Women's Day

    The Unstoppable March Forward: A Call for Action on International Women's Day

  3. Prison sentences sought for senior TÜSİAD officials

    Prison sentences sought for senior TÜSİAD officials

  4. Ministry seeks clarification by renowned food critic over ‘cover ad’

    Ministry seeks clarification by renowned food critic over ‘cover ad’

  5. Israel army spokesman Hagari to retire

    Israel army spokesman Hagari to retire
Recommended
Climate change impacts sugar production: Association head

Climate change impacts sugar production: Association head
EBRD helps TEB Arval to electrify transport

EBRD helps TEB Arval to electrify transport
IFC invests in QNB Leasing to boost energy transition in Türkiye

IFC invests in QNB Leasing to boost energy transition in Türkiye
Germany was largest export market for automotive industry

Germany was largest export market for automotive industry
Inflation expectations for end of 2025 improve, shows survey

Inflation expectations for end of 2025 improve, shows survey
World debt soars 50 percent in decade, exceeding GDP growth

World debt soars 50 percent in decade, exceeding GDP growth
Microsoft to make $298 million AI investment in South Africa

Microsoft to make $298 million AI investment in South Africa
WORLD The Unstoppable March Forward: A Call for Action on International Womens Day

The Unstoppable March Forward: A Call for Action on International Women's Day

Imagine a world where women are denied the fundamental rights to education, voting, property and autonomy. A world where safety, dignity, and independence are not guarantees, but daily battles. This world, though seemingly archaic, remains a harsh reality for too many women and girls.
ECONOMY Climate change impacts sugar production: Association head

Climate change impacts sugar production: Association head

The increase in seasonal temperatures due to climate change has led to a decrease in the amount of sugar extracted from sugar beets.
SPORTS Legal experts weigh in on Mourinho’s controversial post-match remarks

Legal experts weigh in on Mourinho’s controversial post-match remarks

Fenerbahçe football club head coach José Mourinho has ignited a heated debate following his comments after a Galatasaray-Fenerbahçe derby match on Feb. 24 in which he stated that “everyone on the opposing bench was jumping like monkeys.”
﻿