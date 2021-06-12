Some 5,000 birds ringed on their migration route

  • June 12 2021 07:00:00

Some 5,000 birds ringed on their migration route

IĞDIR
Some 5,000 birds ringed on their migration route

Located at the junction of the routes of birds migrating from Asia, Europe and Africa, a bird research center in eastern Turkey registered and ringed around 5,000 birds from 97 species between March and June.

“This season, since March, we have ringed approximately 5,000 birds from 97 species so far,” Kayahan Ağırkaya, manager of the Aras Bird Research and Education Center in the eastern Iğdır province, told Anadolu Agency.

It is one of the most important bird watching stations in Turkey and located on the banks of the Aras River that forms the Turkey-Armenia border.

The region is used as a breeding area by many bird species with its lush nature, wetlands, nutritional richness, and geographical location.

Ağırkaya said they were able to catch different bird species due to increasing temperature and draught.

“Thirteen volunteers participated in our study. We also have volunteer participants from Sweden and America,” he said, adding that the birds are ringed and released to the nature by the workers of the center.

He said the center has been contributing to ornithology since 16 years with its studies and that Aras River Bird Paradise is of great importance for the field due to its location.

“This is an important crossing point of the Southeast Europe bird route. It is at the junction of Asia, Europe and Africa,” he said.

migration,

WORLD Interfaith march honors Muslim family killed in Canada truck attack

Interfaith march honors Muslim family killed in Canada truck attack
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey discovers 20-ton gold reserve worth $1.2 bln: Minister

    Turkey discovers 20-ton gold reserve worth $1.2 bln: Minister

  2. Russians look forward to restarting flights to Turkey

    Russians look forward to restarting flights to Turkey

  3. Finance minister vows to fight inflation decisively

    Finance minister vows to fight inflation decisively

  4. Italy convincing in 3-0 win over Turkey to open Euro 2020

    Italy convincing in 3-0 win over Turkey to open Euro 2020

  5. US Navy warship crosses Bosphorus, enters Black Sea

    US Navy warship crosses Bosphorus, enters Black Sea
Recommended
Stolen İznik tiles of mosque found in Netherlands

Stolen İznik tiles of mosque found in Netherlands
First-ever NFT sells for $1.47 mln at auction

First-ever NFT sells for $1.47 mln at auction
Diplomats’ spouses held art exhibit in capital Ankara

Diplomats’ spouses held art exhibit in capital Ankara
Afyonkarahisar Museum to be Kybele statue’s new home

Afyonkarahisar Museum to be Kybele statue’s new home
The tube houses that dominate Hanois streets

The 'tube houses' that dominate Hanoi's streets
Lake Beyşehir hosts bird watchers, photographers

Lake Beyşehir hosts bird watchers, photographers
WORLD Interfaith march honors Muslim family killed in Canada truck attack

Interfaith march honors Muslim family killed in Canada truck attack

Several thousand people joined an interfaith marched on June 11 evening honoring the four members of a Muslim family who were killed in an attack that has shocked Canada.
ECONOMY Finance minister vows to fight inflation decisively

Finance minister vows to fight inflation decisively

Treasury and Finance Minister Lütfi Elvan vowed on June 11 to continue to fight against inflation to ensure prosperity, saying that the government and the Turkish Central Bank would be in close cooperation for this purpose.
SPORTS Italy convincing in 3-0 win over Turkey to open Euro 2020

Italy convincing in 3-0 win over Turkey to open Euro 2020

Italy waited a long time for this European Championship to start and then showed on June 11 just how eager the team was to play the tournament opener.