Some 19 PKK terrorists neutralized: Defense Ministry

ANKARA

Some 19 PKK terrorists have been neutralized in the scope of the Operation Olive Branch, Operation Peace Spring and Operation Euphrates Shield, the Turkish Defense Ministry has said.

“Nineteen terrorists opening harassment fire in northern Syria have been neutralized,” the ministry said on May 19, posting a tweet about the latest operations against the terror organization.

Operation Olive Branch was a cross-border military op in northern Syria’s Afrin province, with the main combat phase conducted between Jan. 20 and March 24, 2018.

The Operation Peace Spring was carried out in Aleppo, Hasakah and Raqqa governorates in Syria in late 2019. The location of Operation Euphrates Shield was Aleppo, conducted between Aug. 24, 2016, and March 29, 2017.

Separately, Demirören News Agency reported on May 19 that some bunkers used by PKK terrorists were demolished in Turkey’s eastern province of Tunceli.

“The bunkers were destroyed with explosives and ammunition seized within,” the agency reported.

The Turkish Armed Forces began an anti-terrorism operation in Tunceli on April 28 with 40 special forces soldiers and some 622 trained personnel.

Meanwhile, a new anti-terror operation has started in the eastern province of Elazığ, the country’s Interior Ministry has said.

According to İhlas News Agency, the operation has been conducted with 514 security personnel.