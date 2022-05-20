Some 19 PKK terrorists neutralized: Defense Ministry

  • May 20 2022 07:00:00

Some 19 PKK terrorists neutralized: Defense Ministry

ANKARA
Some 19 PKK terrorists neutralized: Defense Ministry

Some 19 PKK terrorists have been neutralized in the scope of the Operation Olive Branch, Operation Peace Spring and Operation Euphrates Shield, the Turkish Defense Ministry has said.

“Nineteen terrorists opening harassment fire in northern Syria have been neutralized,” the ministry said on May 19, posting a tweet about the latest operations against the terror organization.

Operation Olive Branch was a cross-border military op in northern Syria’s Afrin province, with the main combat phase conducted between Jan. 20 and March 24, 2018.

The Operation Peace Spring was carried out in Aleppo, Hasakah and Raqqa governorates in Syria in late 2019. The location of Operation Euphrates Shield was Aleppo, conducted between Aug. 24, 2016, and March 29, 2017.

Separately, Demirören News Agency reported on May 19 that some bunkers used by PKK terrorists were demolished in Turkey’s eastern province of Tunceli.

“The bunkers were destroyed with explosives and ammunition seized within,” the agency reported.

The Turkish Armed Forces began an anti-terrorism operation in Tunceli on April 28 with 40 special forces soldiers and some 622 trained personnel.

Meanwhile, a new anti-terror operation has started in the eastern province of Elazığ, the country’s Interior Ministry has said.

According to İhlas News Agency, the operation has been conducted with 514 security personnel.

WORLD Sweden reports first case of monkeypox

Sweden reports first case of monkeypox
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey to say ‘no’ to Finland, Sweden’s NATO membership: President Erdoğan

    Turkey to say ‘no’ to Finland, Sweden’s NATO membership: President Erdoğan

  2. Plan of new ‘Atatürk Airport National Park’ unveiled

    Plan of new ‘Atatürk Airport National Park’ unveiled

  3. Anti-migrant billboards in Bolu removed

    Anti-migrant billboards in Bolu removed

  4. Heavy rainfall hits Istanbul

    Heavy rainfall hits Istanbul

  5. Companies in Istanbul Finance Center to be granted tax exemptions

    Companies in Istanbul Finance Center to be granted tax exemptions
Recommended
NATO in close contact with Finland, Sweden, Turkey: Stoltenberg

NATO in close contact with Finland, Sweden, Turkey: Stoltenberg
Two ancient Turkish baths put up for sale for 166 mln liras

Two ancient Turkish baths put up for sale for 166 mln liras
Some 1.3 tons of poached pearl mullets seized in Lake Van

Some 1.3 tons of poached pearl mullets seized in Lake Van
Children jump into sea they saw for first time

Children jump into sea they saw for first time
Turkey using AI software ASENA in fight against drugs

Turkey using AI software ASENA in fight against drugs
Anti-migrant billboards in Bolu removed

Anti-migrant billboards in Bolu removed
WORLD Sweden reports first case of monkeypox

Sweden reports first case of monkeypox

One person in Sweden has a confirmed case of monkeypox, health authorities said Thursday following similar cases in Europe and North America.

ECONOMY Companies in Istanbul Finance Center to be granted tax exemptions

Companies in Istanbul Finance Center to be granted tax exemptions

The draft law that is expected to be submitted to parliament by June at the latest foresees large tax exemptions for companies that will operate in the Istanbul Finance Center (IFC).
SPORTS Boxer calls on women to ‘tell her success story’ to opposers

Boxer calls on women to ‘tell her success story’ to opposers

A 39-year-old Turkish female boxer, who has advanced to the finals in the 81kg category in the World Women Boxing Championship on May 20, has called on women to do whatever they want and tell “her success story if someone opposes them.”