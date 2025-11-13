Snowfall signals early winter across eastern Türkiye

Snowfall signals early winter across eastern Türkiye

ISTANBUL
Snowfall signals early winter across eastern Türkiye

An early winter weather system is set to grip eastern and central Türkiye, bringing snow, heavy rain and freezing temperatures that could disrupt daily life in several provinces.

As temperatures drop by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius, the eastern provinces of Kars, Ardahan and Erzurum are forecast to experience snow mixed with rain, turning into heavy snow and blizzard conditions in higher areas.

Night temperatures are likely to fall below freezing, increasing the risk of road icing and frost. Officials have urged drivers to use winter tires and chains and remain alert for black ice and reduced visibility.

According to the Turkish State Meteorological Service, precipitation will also intensify, spreading from central Anatolia toward the Black Sea’s inland and middle regions.

The provinces of Sivas, Erzincan, Gümüşhane, Giresun and Ordu are expected to be most affected, with authorities warning of flash floods and localized flooding due to high rainfall levels.

While the eastern half of the country braces for harsh weather, western regions will continue to see sunny and mild conditions.

The Marmara, Aegean and western Mediterranean coasts, including Istanbul, İzmir and Antalya, are expected to remain mostly clear.

In Ankara, partly cloudy skies will prevail, with temperatures reaching 17 to 18 degrees with a slight chance of light showers in southern districts.

snowfall,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan vows solidarity with oppressed around the world

Erdoğan vows solidarity with oppressed around the world
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan vows solidarity with oppressed around the world

    Erdoğan vows solidarity with oppressed around the world

  2. CHP leader visits Turkish Cyprus to hold high-level talks

    CHP leader visits Turkish Cyprus to hold high-level talks

  3. Body swaps press on as Israel, Hamas clash over truce terms

    Body swaps press on as Israel, Hamas clash over truce terms

  4. Parliament panel to resume peace bid talks on Nov 18

    Parliament panel to resume peace bid talks on Nov 18

  5. Police seize 1.5 tons of drugs in port raid, hold five suspects

    Police seize 1.5 tons of drugs in port raid, hold five suspects
Recommended
Erdoğan vows solidarity with oppressed around the world

Erdoğan vows solidarity with oppressed around the world
CHP leader visits Turkish Cyprus to hold high-level talks

CHP leader visits Turkish Cyprus to hold high-level talks
Parliament panel to resume peace bid talks on Nov 18

Parliament panel to resume peace bid talks on Nov 18
Police seize 1.5 tons of drugs in port raid, hold five suspects

Police seize 1.5 tons of drugs in port raid, hold five suspects
Funeral held for 20 soldiers killed in Georgia plane crash

Funeral held for 20 soldiers killed in Georgia plane crash
Bodrum cruise season ends with record arrivals

Bodrum cruise season ends with record arrivals
Türkiye to launch collective to enforce digital copyright bill

Türkiye to launch collective to enforce digital copyright bill
WORLD Body swaps press on as Israel, Hamas clash over truce terms

Body swaps press on as Israel, Hamas clash over truce terms

Israel returned the bodies of 15 Palestinians to Gaza on Nov. 14, officials at Nasser hospital in Khan Younis said, in the latest step to fulfilling the terms of the fragile U.S.-brokered ceasefire agreement.
ECONOMY Firms fined 11.5 billion Turkish Liras for competition violations

Firms fined 11.5 billion Turkish Liras for competition violations

The Turkish Competition Authority has imposed nearly 11.5 billion Turkish Lira ($272 million) in fines on companies over the past 10 months, following investigations into violations across a wide range of industries, from food and construction to banking, retail and digital markets.  
SPORTS Türkiye seeks to clinch playoff spot against Bulgaria

Türkiye seeks to clinch playoff spot against Bulgaria

The Turkish national team is poised to take a significant step toward the 2026 World Cup playoffs when it hosts a struggling Bulgaria side on Nov. 15 in a Group E qualifier.  
﻿