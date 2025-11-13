Snowfall signals early winter across eastern Türkiye

ISTANBUL

An early winter weather system is set to grip eastern and central Türkiye, bringing snow, heavy rain and freezing temperatures that could disrupt daily life in several provinces.

As temperatures drop by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius, the eastern provinces of Kars, Ardahan and Erzurum are forecast to experience snow mixed with rain, turning into heavy snow and blizzard conditions in higher areas.

Night temperatures are likely to fall below freezing, increasing the risk of road icing and frost. Officials have urged drivers to use winter tires and chains and remain alert for black ice and reduced visibility.

According to the Turkish State Meteorological Service, precipitation will also intensify, spreading from central Anatolia toward the Black Sea’s inland and middle regions.

The provinces of Sivas, Erzincan, Gümüşhane, Giresun and Ordu are expected to be most affected, with authorities warning of flash floods and localized flooding due to high rainfall levels.

While the eastern half of the country braces for harsh weather, western regions will continue to see sunny and mild conditions.

The Marmara, Aegean and western Mediterranean coasts, including Istanbul, İzmir and Antalya, are expected to remain mostly clear.

In Ankara, partly cloudy skies will prevail, with temperatures reaching 17 to 18 degrees with a slight chance of light showers in southern districts.