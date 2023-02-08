Small asteroid detected using James Webb telescope

Small asteroid detected using James Webb telescope

WASHINGTON
Small asteroid detected using James Webb telescope

European astronomers using the James Webb Space Telescope have detected a previously unknown asteroid about the size of Rome’s Colosseum in the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter.

The asteroid measuring between 300 and 650 feet (100 to 200 meters) in length is the smallest object observed to date using the telescope, the U.S. space agency NASA said on Feb. 6.

The European astronomers “serendipitously detected” the asteroid, NASA said in a statement, adding that more observations would be needed to better characterize its nature and properties.

“We - completely unexpectedly - detected a small asteroid,” said Thomas Muller, an astronomer at the Max Planck Institute for Extraterrestrial Physics in Germany.

It was detected during calibration of the telescope’s Mid-InfraRed Instrument (MIRI), which operates in mid-infrared wavelengths.

“Webb’s incredible sensitivity made it possible to see this roughly 100-meter object at a distance of more than 100 million kilometers,” Muller said.

Webb, which has been operational since July, is the most powerful space telescope ever built and has unleashed a raft of unprecedented data as well as stunning images.

One of the main goals for the $10 billion telescope is to study the life cycle of stars. Another main research focus is on exoplanets, planets outside Earth’s solar system.

Webb was not designed to look for small objects such as the newly-discovered asteroid, but Muller said its discovery “suggests that many new objects will be detected with this instrument.”

 

James Webb telescope,

TÜRKIYE CHP leader visits earthquake zone

CHP leader visits earthquake zone 
LATEST NEWS

  1. CHP leader visits earthquake zone 

    CHP leader visits earthquake zone 

  2. North Korean leader Kim brings daughter to visit troops

    North Korean leader Kim brings daughter to visit troops

  3. Iran unveils underground base for fighter jets

    Iran unveils underground base for fighter jets

  4. Biden in State of Union exhorts Congress: 'Finish the job'

    Biden in State of Union exhorts Congress: 'Finish the job'

  5. Crews find survivors, many dead after Türkiye quakes

    Crews find survivors, many dead after Türkiye quakes
Recommended
Grammys ends in controversy

Grammys ends in controversy
AMC to charge more for good seats in movie theaters

AMC to charge more for good seats in movie theaters
Tropical French territory battles monkey invasion

Tropical French territory battles monkey invasion
Earthquake damages ancient citadel in Aleppo

Earthquake damages ancient citadel in Aleppo
Disney+ in Hong Kong drops ‘Simpsons’ episode

Disney+ in Hong Kong drops ‘Simpsons’ episode
Beyonce breaks all-time Grammy record

Beyonce breaks all-time Grammy record
WORLD North Korean leader Kim brings daughter to visit troops

North Korean leader Kim brings daughter to visit troops

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un brought his daughter to visit troops to mark the 75th founding anniversary of the country's army as he lauded the “irresistible might” of his nuclear-armed military, state media said Wednesday.

ECONOMY Trade Ministry probes exorbitant price hikes

Trade Ministry probes exorbitant price hikes

Turkish Trade Ministry announced on Feb. 7 that it started inspections across the country regarding the claims of exorbitant hikes in the prices of materials that earthquake victims will need.

SPORTS Pelicans down Lakers, Curry hurt in Warriors win

Pelicans down Lakers, Curry hurt in Warriors win

The New Orleans Pelicans snapped a 10-game losing streak with a 131-121 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Feb. 4, even as Lakers superstar LeBron James crept closer to the NBA all-time scoring record.