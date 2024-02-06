Sketch attributed to Michelangelo to be auctioned in New York

Sketch attributed to Michelangelo to be auctioned in New York

NEW YORK
Sketch attributed to Michelangelo to be auctioned in New York

A simple square scribbled on a yellowed piece of paper believed to have been drawn by Renaissance genius Michelangelo will go on sale in April in New York, auction house Christie's announced.

The company's experts were examining a drawing by another artist of the same period for a forthcoming sale when they saw, stuck to the back of the frame, "this little piece of paper with a drawing and a letter," Stijn Alsteens, international head of the Old Master Drawings department at Christie's, told AFP.

Cosimo Buonarroti, Michelangelo's last direct descendant, indicates in the November 3, 1836 letter that he is offering "the enclosed essay" by his "illustrious forefather Michelangelo" to Sir John Bowring, the future governor of Hong Kong, whose signature appears at the bottom of the sheet.

The piece under inspection was sold to Christie's in London in 1986, with the catalog indicating the presence of a square "probably in Michelangelo's hand," though the reference did not initially generate any special interest.

Christie's has since estimated the square's worth at nearly $10,000.

Though it is unsigned by the great artist, Christie's said it guarantees it is "100 percent Michelangelo."

While working on his famed Sistine Chapel ceiling, the Italian painter, sculptor and architect created a series of small diagrams indicating the type of marble block he would need, according to Alsteens. The square on auction, with the label "simile" or similar, is believed to be one such drawing.

Before his death in Rome in 1564, Michelangelo burned most of his drawings and sketches. Those his family managed to preserve were bequeathed to "Casa Buonarroti," a museum celebrating the artist in a building where he lived in Florence.

But Buonarotti was also in the habit of offering small fragments containing Michelangelo sketches as tokens to friends and acquaintances.

Many of these gifted pieces included block drawings and were sold at auction or entered various foreign collections, art historian Mauro Mussolin wrote on the San Francisco Museum of Fine Arts website.

According to Alsteens, only a handful of the master's drawings and manuscripts are still in private hands.

Christie’s,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Politicians mark 1st anniversary of earthquake

Politicians mark 1st anniversary of earthquake
LATEST NEWS

  1. Politicians mark 1st anniversary of earthquake

    Politicians mark 1st anniversary of earthquake

  2. Turkish defense minister in Baghdad for security talks

    Turkish defense minister in Baghdad for security talks

  3. UN chief names independent panel to assess UNRWA agency in Gaza

    UN chief names independent panel to assess UNRWA agency in Gaza

  4. AI reads ancient scroll buried by Vesuvius eruption

    AI reads ancient scroll buried by Vesuvius eruption

  5. Australia tells China of 'outrage' over writer's suspended death sentence

    Australia tells China of 'outrage' over writer's suspended death sentence
Recommended
AI reads ancient scroll buried by Vesuvius eruption

AI reads ancient scroll buried by Vesuvius eruption
Afghan authorities capture rare snow leopard

Afghan authorities capture rare snow leopard 
Swift wins record Grammy at star-studded gala

Swift wins record Grammy at star-studded gala
Apple’s Argylle, flops with $18 million

Apple’s 'Argylle,' flops with $18 million
A Russian cosmonaut sets a new record for the most time in space

A Russian cosmonaut sets a new record for the most time in space
Fund provides support to music students in quake region

Fund provides support to music students in quake region
WORLD UN chief names independent panel to assess UNRWA agency in Gaza

UN chief names independent panel to assess UNRWA agency in Gaza

United Nations chief Antonio Guterres announced Monday the creation of an independent panel to assess UNRWA, its embattled agency tasked with helping Palestinian refugees.
ECONOMY Exports from 45 provinces rise in January

Exports from 45 provinces rise in January

Exports from 45 of Türkiye's 81 provinces increased in January compared to the same month of the previous year, the Trade Ministry has said.
SPORTS Federation decides on foreign observers for referees, publication of VAR recordings

Federation decides on foreign observers for referees, publication of VAR recordings

The Turkish Football Federation has introduced a series of new regulations, including foreign observers for referees and the disclosure of VAR recordings, to end the violence and controversy in football witnessed in recent months.
﻿