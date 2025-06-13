Six nuclear scientists killed in Israel attack on Iran: media

This handout satellite photo obtained from Planet Labs PBC and dated on May 20, 2025, shows an overview of Iran's Natanz nuclear facility, south of Tehran.

At least six nuclear scientists were killed Friday in Israel's attacks on Iran, media outlets in the Islamic republic reported.

Tasnim news agency named the six scientists including Mohammad Mehdi Tehranchi, who was the president of the Islamic Azad University of Iran.

Fereydoun Abbasi, a former head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, was also among the scientists killed, it added.

Friday's strikes hit multiple targets across Iran including residential buildings in Tehran as well as key nuclear enrichment facility in Iran's centre.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards chief Hossein Salami and armed forces chief of staff Mohammad Bagheri were killed in the Israeli operation.

