Six detained in fake prescription scandal at historic Istanbul hospital

Six detained in fake prescription scandal at historic Istanbul hospital

ISTANBUL
Six detained in fake prescription scandal at historic Istanbul hospital

Turkish authorities have detained six people and are searching for a seventh suspect over an alleged scheme to issue fake prescriptions at a renowned historic hospital in Istanbul, causing an estimated 112 million Turkish Liras ($2.6 million) in losses to the country’s health insurance system.

According to the chief public prosecutor’s office in Istanbul, the scheme ran between 2017 and 2021 under the direction of a doctor working in the Balıklı Greek Hospital’s Child Psychiatry Department.

Investigators say patient data was unlawfully obtained and used to issue prescriptions without any record of examination or entries into Türkiye's online system for processing and tracking all health services and payments, Medula.

Some of the prescriptions included red- and green-label controlled medications, local media reported.

Authorities say the suspects billed these prescriptions to the Social Security Institution (SGK) as if the patients had been legitimately treated, generating large unlawful reimbursements.

The review found prescriptions issued in the names of individuals who had never visited the hospital, those treated only in private clinics or whose follow-up dates had expired.

Prosecutors also say part of the illegally obtained medication was sold to unidentified foreign nationals for profit.

On Nov. 21, detention and search warrants were issued for a professor, a medical secretary, two pharmacists, a pharmacy worker and two pharmaceutical representatives as part of the probe.

Balıklı Greek Hospital is a private, non-profit institution in Istanbul’s Zeytinburnu, founded and operated by the city’s Greek Orthodox community. Its origins trace back to charitable medical facilities active since the 16th and 17th centuries.

Drugs,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Sefa Çakırs solo exhibition I Closed the Door from the Outside opens at Vision Art Platform

Sefa Çakır's solo exhibition 'I Closed the Door from the Outside' opens at Vision Art Platform
LATEST NEWS

  1. Sefa Çakır's solo exhibition 'I Closed the Door from the Outside' opens at Vision Art Platform

    Sefa Çakır's solo exhibition 'I Closed the Door from the Outside' opens at Vision Art Platform

  2. Leftist NY mayor-elect and Trump make nice in White House love-in

    Leftist NY mayor-elect and Trump make nice in White House love-in

  3. Ukraine scrambles to respond to US plan to end war

    Ukraine scrambles to respond to US plan to end war

  4. Fossil fuel fight threatens to sink COP30 as negotiations run into overtime

    Fossil fuel fight threatens to sink COP30 as negotiations run into overtime

  5. UN warns of escalating violence in West Bank as Palestinian deaths rise

    UN warns of escalating violence in West Bank as Palestinian deaths rise
Recommended
Erdoğan attends G20 Summit in South Africa for key global talks

Erdoğan attends G20 Summit in South Africa for key global talks
Türkiye advances in vaccine development: Health Minister

Türkiye advances in vaccine development: Health Minister
Academics recreate 3,000-year-old barley honey bread in Hasankeyf

Academics recreate 3,000-year-old barley honey bread in Hasankeyf
Erzurum prepares burial spots ahead of winter freeze in rare tradition

Erzurum prepares burial spots ahead of winter freeze in rare tradition
Anti-terror panel to visit Öcalan but CHP won’t take part

Anti-terror panel to visit Öcalan but CHP won’t take part
CHP rolls out first party program revamp in 17 years

CHP rolls out first party program revamp in 17 years
Türkiye blocks Russian cruise ship from Istanbul port

Türkiye blocks Russian cruise ship from Istanbul port
WORLD Leftist NY mayor-elect and Trump make nice in White House love-in

Leftist NY mayor-elect and Trump make nice in White House love-in

Months of sniping melted away Friday as New York's incoming leftist mayor Zohran Mamdani and President Donald Trump were all smiles at a White House meeting -- promising to set aside their feud and cooperate on the city's future.
ECONOMY Syria takes 1st place in Türkiyes flour exports

Syria takes 1st place in Türkiye's flour exports

Syria has become Türkiye's top flour export destination as of July, with Iraq losing its first place for the first time in 15 years, according to a statement by the International Association of Operative Millers (IAOM) Eurasia.
SPORTS Türkiye books playoff spot with Spain draw

Türkiye books playoff spot with Spain draw

Türkiye’s path to the 2026 World Cup will go through the playoffs, but Vincenzo Montella’s side enters the next stage with renewed belief after holding European champion Spain to a 2-2 draw on the night of Nov. 18.  
﻿