Singer-rapper Aaron Carter dies in California at age 34

Singer-rapper Aaron Carter dies in California at age 34

LOS ANGELES
Singer-rapper Aaron Carter dies in California at age 34

Aaron Carter, the singer-rapper who began performing as a child and had hit albums starting in his teen years, was found dead Saturday at his home in Southern California. He was 34.

Representatives for Carter’s family confirmed the singer’s death. His fiance, Melanie Martin, asked for privacy as the family grieves.

“We are still in the process of accepting this unfortunate reality,” Martin said in a statement Saturday. “Your thoughts and prayers are greatly appreciated.”

Carter, the younger brother of Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys, performed as an opening act for Britney Spears as well as his brother’s boy band, and recorded several hits including “Aaron’s Party (Come Get It)” and “I Want Candy.”

Deputies responded around 11 a.m. following reports of a medical emergency at the home in Lancaster, a desert city about 70 miles (112 kilometers) north of downtown Los Angeles, said Deputy Alejandra Parra with the LA County Sheriff’s Department.

Parra said the deputies found a deceased person at the residence, but she could not immediately confirm it was Carter.

Authorities later said a house sitter found a man in the bathtub in the home and resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful.

Carter opened for the Backstreet Boys tour in 1997, the same year his gold-selling debut self-titled album released. He reached triple-platinum status with his sophomore album, 2000’s “Aaron’s Party (Come Get It),” which produced hit singles including the title song and “I Want Candy." His videos received regular airplay on Disney and Nickelodeon.

The singer earned acting credits through his appearance on television shows including “Lizzie McGuire.” He starred alongside his brother, Nick, and their siblings B.J., Leslie and Angel Carter on the E! unscripted series “House of Carters” in 2006.

Carter made his Broadway debut in 2001 as JoJo in the musical “Seussical.” In 2009, he appeared on the ABC competition show “Dancing with the Stars,” finishing in fifth place with partner Karina Smirnoff. He was featured on the Food Network cooking show “Rachel vs. Guy: Celebrity Cook-Off” in 2012.

In 2017, Carter opened up about his substance abuse on an episode of “The Doctors.” He was in rehab that same year after he was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and marijuana charges. He checked himself in for treatment on a few occasions in an effort to regain custody of his son Prince.

Carter’s fifth and final studio album, “LOVE,” was released in 2018.

WORLD Trump says US ‘in decline’; Biden has his own dire warning

Trump says US ‘in decline’; Biden has his own dire warning
MOST POPULAR

  1. Italy’s culture minister scolds museum for closing on busy day

    Italy’s culture minister scolds museum for closing on busy day

  2. İzmir hit by 4.9 magnitude earthquake

    İzmir hit by 4.9 magnitude earthquake

  3. Christian monastery possibly pre-dating Islam found in UAE

    Christian monastery possibly pre-dating Islam found in UAE

  4. Student starts living in caravan as house rents soar

    Student starts living in caravan as house rents soar

  5. Upper floor of ‘Pembe Köşk’ to open to visit

    Upper floor of ‘Pembe Köşk’ to open to visit
Recommended
Trump says US ‘in decline’; Biden has his own dire warning

Trump says US ‘in decline’; Biden has his own dire warning
COP27 summit racing against the climate clock

COP27 summit racing against the climate clock
Iran admits sending Russia drones but says before Ukraine war

Iran admits sending Russia drones but says before Ukraine war
Twitter users can soon get blue check for $7.99 monthly fee

Twitter users can soon get blue check for $7.99 monthly fee
US ramps up South Korea joint air drills with B-1B heavy bomber

US ramps up South Korea joint air drills with B-1B heavy bomber
Russian soldiers enter Kherson homes, dig in for urban war

Russian soldiers enter Kherson homes, dig in for urban war
WORLD Trump says US ‘in decline’; Biden has his own dire warning

Trump says US ‘in decline’; Biden has his own dire warning

Former President Donald Trump is predicting America’s destruction if his fellow Republicans don’t deliver a massive electoral wave on Tuesday. Democrats, led by President Joe Biden and two other former presidents, are warning that abortion rights, Social Security and even democracy itself are at stake.

ECONOMY World food prices hold steady in October

World food prices hold steady in October

World food prices held steady in October, though cereal prices rose over uncertainty of a deal giving safe passage for Ukrainian grains on the Black Sea, a U.N. agency said on Nov. 4.
SPORTS ‘No excuses’ for Liverpool as unbeaten run ends

‘No excuses’ for Liverpool as unbeaten run ends

Jürgen Klopp admitted Liverpool is putting Champions League football next season at risk with a disastrous start to the season after Leeds stunned Anfield with a 2-1 on Oct. 29.