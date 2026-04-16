Şimşek, Central Bank chief meet investors in New York

NEW YORK

Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek and Central Bank Governor Fatih Karahan met with representatives of leading U.S. financial institutions and the business community at the 18th Türkiye Investment Conference.

According to a statement from the Foreign Economic Relations Board (DEİK), the conference was held in New York in cooperation with DEİK, the Türkiye-U.S. Business Council (TAİK) and Citi.

Hosted by Citi, the conference brought together more than 40 U.S. fund management representatives, alongside Şimşek, Karahan, TAİK Chairman Murat Özyeğin and Citi Türkiye General Manager Emre Karter.

Held on the sidelines of the IMF-World Bank Spring Meetings, the conference provided international investors with a comprehensive overview of Türkiye’s macroeconomic outlook and investment vision.

Recent developments in the disinflation process were among the key topics discussed at the conference, particularly in the context of the Central Bank’s tight monetary policy stance, rebalancing in domestic demand, real appreciation of the Turkish Lira and improvements in inflation expectations.

In addition, steps taken to improve the investment environment in line with Türkiye’s structural reform agenda, as well as opportunities offered to international investors, were addressed in detail during the meeting.

TAİK Chairman Murat Özyeğin said Türkiye has made significant progress in strengthening its macroeconomic fundamentals by successfully navigating an extremely challenging economic environment through the stabilization program implemented in recent months.

“Rebuilt foreign exchange reserves, disciplined fiscal policies and a strengthened policy framework have placed the economy on much firmer ground,” said Özyegin.

"Considering Türkiye’s role as an energy corridor and trade hub, we believe significant investment and cooperation opportunities will emerge in the period ahead,” he added.