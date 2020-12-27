Serbia completes test run of TurkStream gas pipeline

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Serbia on Dec. 25 held a test run of the TurkStream gas pipeline project that connects Russia to Europe.

Its official commissioning will be held on Dec. 30, said Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic.

"The test run was successful. We did not publicize it too much but everything will start on Dec. 30 as I promised. A small ceremony will be organized on that occasion because it is a huge deal for our country," Vucic told reporters.

This portion of the gas pipeline connects Bulgaria to Hungary, he said.

"Let's try to get gas to Vranje in the south of the country and Valjevo in the central and western part, as well as to reach places in the east and southwest of Serbia. We want to bring gas so we can build new factories and have new investors, and also to supply gas to households," Vucic said.

The TurkStream will carry Russian gas under the Black Sea through Bulgaria, Serbia and Hungary, with another section reaching Turkey.

The project is the biggest-diameter offshore gas pipeline in the world laid at such depths.