Senior FETÖ member nabbed in Turkish capital

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Turkish gendarmerie on Jan. 30 arrested a senior operative of FETÖ, the group behind the 2016 defeated coup in Turkey, in the capital Ankara.

Identified by the initials A.Y., the former teacher was wanted with an arrest warrant for four years over “establishing and membership to an armed terrorist organization”, according to statement by security forces.

A.Y. was dismissed from his profession as a teacher with a decree law in 2016.

FETÖ and its US-based leader Fetullah Gülen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, which left 251 people killed and nearly 2,200 injured.

Ankara also accuses FETÖ of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.