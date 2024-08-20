Scotland suspends meeting with Israel over Gaza war

LONDON
The Scottish government has declared that it will no longer engage in meetings with Israeli ambassadors until "real progress" is achieved in peace negotiations over the Gaza war. 

The Scottish National Party (SNP) administration has come under fire following a meeting between its External Affairs Secretary Angus Robertson and Israel’s Deputy Ambassador to the U.K., Daniela Grudsky.

Robertson expressed regret that the meeting was not "exclusively confined" to discussions about a ceasefire.

He stated that the Scottish government will decline further invitations from Israel until "substantial progress" is made toward peace, humanitarian aid is adequately addressed, and Israel "fully cooperates with its international obligations regarding the investigation of genocide and war crimes."

The meeting sparked a backlash from numerous SNP members who have been vocally critical of Israel's actions in the Middle East.

However, after the controversy last week, First Minister John Swinney defended the in-person meeting in an online statement. He acknowledged that some considered the meeting "inappropriate," but maintained that the decision to accept Israel's request was justified.

Robertson clarified that the meeting was not intended to endorse the Israeli government's actions in Gaza.

"The Scottish government has been consistent in our unequivocal condemnation of the atrocities we have witnessed in Gaza," he said.

“The reality, however, is that this meeting has been taken by many to represent a normalization of relations between the Israeli and Scottish governments.

“As such, it is clear that it would have been better to ensure that the meeting was strictly limited to the need for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and an end to the appalling loss of life in the region. I apologize for the fact that this did not happen."

He said it would "not be appropriate to accept any invitation" for future meetings until "real progress has been made towards peace.”

