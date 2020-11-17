Science board recommends stricter virus measures in Turkey

  November 17 2020

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkey’s coronavirus task force has recommended stricter measures amid a significant rise in virus cases, the country's health minister said on Nov. 16. 

“It was recommended to implement concrete measures to prevent the spread of the disease,” Fahrettin Koca said in a statement after a meeting of the Coronavirus Scientific Advisory Board.

He did not say what kind of recommendations were made, but earlier this month Turkey tightened restrictions with several public places now closing at 10 p.m. (1900 GMT). Wearing masks is compulsory in all public places, both indoors and outdoors.

“In recent months, we have witnessed a significant increase in the number of cases and deaths, a trend reflected globally,” Koca added.

He also noted rising coronavirus cases in Istanbul.

