Saint Laurent closes Paris Fashion Week

PARIS

Saint Laurent closed Paris Fashion Week in dramatic fashion on March 11 night, with the Eiffel Tower glowing against the night sky and a vast black onyx stage polished to a mirror-like sheen.

Designer Anthony Vaccarello’s fall collection refined the house’s codes into pure, striking silhouettes, where sharp tailoring and commanding shoulders set the tone. Models moved with quiet authority across the onyx stage, their looks defined by bold proportions, rich textures, and a stripped-back sense of power.

A show of this magnitude attracted an equally formidable audience. Austin Butler, Zoë Kravitz, Kid Cudi and Charli XCX took their seats as the runway came to life. The most anticipated moment of the night arrived with Bella Hadid, making her singular catwalk appearance of the season. Her presence ignited social media, reaffirming Saint Laurent’s cultural dominance.

Shoulder lines were bold and deliberate, defining the collection’s structured blazers, high-collared frocks, and sleek outerwear.

The setting was as much a statement as the clothes themselves. The show unfolded on a vast, gleaming onyx oval, a deliberate contrast of strength and sophistication. Digital walls, veined with earthy browns and blacks, pulsed with movement, reinforcing the collection’s depth. Under the Eiffel Tower’s steel framework, the scene felt monumental, like a closing act to fashion’s biggest stage.