'Sabotage' suspected after two Baltic Sea cables cut

'Sabotage' suspected after two Baltic Sea cables cut

STOCKHOLM
Sabotage suspected after two Baltic Sea cables cut

This picture taken on Oct. 12, 2015 shows the C-Lion1 submarine telecommunications cable being laid to the bottom of the Baltic Sea by cable laying ship "Ile de Brehat" off the shore of Helsinki, Finland.

Two telecommunications cables cut in the Baltic Sea in 48 hours prompted European officials to say Tuesday that they suspect "sabotage" and "hybrid warfare" linked to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The four countries affected by the cuts—Finland, Germany, Lithuania, and Sweden—have all launched investigations, with Berlin and Swedish police saying they suspected "sabotage."

Finnish telecoms operator Cinia reported Monday that the "C-Lion 1 submarine cable" connecting Helsinki and the German port of Rostock had been cut south of Öland island in Swedish waters, some 700 kilometers (435 miles) from Helsinki.

"These kinds of breaks don't happen in these waters without an outside impact," a Cinia spokesperson said.

The foreign ministers of Germany, Annalena Baerbock, and Finland, Elina Valtonen, said it hinted at foul play.

"The fact that such an incident immediately raises suspicions of intentional damage speaks volumes about the volatility of our times," they said in a joint statement late Monday.

"Our European security is not only under threat from Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine, but also from hybrid warfare by malicious actors."

The "Arelion" submarine cable between the Swedish island of Gotland and Lithuania has also been damaged since Sunday, a spokesman for the Lithuanian branch of the operator Telia, Audrius Stasiulaitis, said Tuesday.

"We can confirm that the interruption to internet traffic was not caused by an equipment fault but by material damage to the fiber optic cable," he said.

The Swedish and Lithuanian defense ministers said they were "deeply concerned" by the incident.

"Situations like these must be assessed with the growing threat posed by Russia in our neighborhood as a backdrop," they said in a joint statement.

Lithuanian Defense Minister Laurynas Kasciunas said the EU "must make best use of its newest sanctions regime for such saboteurs of critical infrastructure."

Customers have not been affected as internet traffic has been redirected to other international links, Telia said.

European countries are increasingly using the term "hybrid warfare" to describe actions that they believe are linked to Russia.

Not Accidental
Sweden's Minister for Civil Defense Carl-Oskar Bohlin told AFP in a written statement it was "crucial to clarify why we currently have two cables in the Baltic Sea that are not working."

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius also said the two severed cables were a "clear sign that something is going on."

"Nobody believes that these cables were accidentally severed," Pistorius said on the sidelines of a meeting of EU ministers in Brussels.

"We have to say, without knowing exactly who is responsible, that this is a hybrid action. We also have to assume, without knowing it yet, that it was sabotage," he said.

Bohlin said Swedish authorities were looking into ships sailing in the area at the time.

"The Swedish armed forces and coast guard have picked up ship movements that coincide in time and space with the interruptions that occurred," he told television TV4.

Swedish public broadcaster SVT and several Finnish media, meanwhile, reported that two Danish navy ships shadowed a Chinese cargo vessel, the Yi Peng 3, as it sailed out of the Baltic Sea early Tuesday after the cables were severed.

Citing unidentified sources, they said several countries' authorities considered the vessel to be of interest in the investigation.

Rising Tensions in the Baltic
Since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, there have been repeated cases highlighting the mounting tensions in the Baltic region.

In September 2022, a series of underwater blasts ruptured the Nord Stream pipelines that carried Russian gas to Europe.

In October 2023, an undersea gas pipeline between Finland and Estonia had to be closed after it was damaged by the anchor of a Chinese cargo ship.

Finland has stepped up surveillance of incidents in the Baltic Sea since the outbreak of war between neighboring Russia and Ukraine.

Last month, NATO opened a new naval base in Rostock to coordinate the forces of the alliance's members in the Baltic Sea.

Russia summoned the German ambassador to Moscow after the inauguration to protest against the new naval command center.

Moscow called the center a "blatant breach" of the treaty on the reunification of Germany in 1990 that stated no foreign armed forces would be deployed in the area, a claim Berlin denied.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Workers lock themselves inside mine in Ankara protest

Workers lock themselves inside mine in Ankara protest
LATEST NEWS

  1. Workers lock themselves inside mine in Ankara protest

    Workers lock themselves inside mine in Ankara protest

  2. MİT chief briefs CHP on counterterrorism efforts

    MİT chief briefs CHP on counterterrorism efforts

  3. Türkiye condemns missile attack on cargo ship by Houthis

    Türkiye condemns missile attack on cargo ship by Houthis

  4. Turkish students struggle to secure visas for Italian universities

    Turkish students struggle to secure visas for Italian universities

  5. UN-led global system suffered serious damage due to Israel’s massacres: Fidan

    UN-led global system suffered serious damage due to Israel’s massacres: Fidan
Recommended
Icelandic village evacuated after new volcanic eruption

Icelandic village evacuated after new volcanic eruption
India warns of further damage to Canada ties

India warns of 'further damage' to Canada ties
World still split over money as clock ticks on COP29

World still split over money as clock ticks on COP29
Hezbollah says Israel cannot impose conditions for truce

Hezbollah says Israel 'cannot impose conditions' for truce

US to allow Ukraine to use American-made anti-personnel mines

US to allow Ukraine to use American-made anti-personnel mines
Syria says 36 killed in Israeli strikes on Palmyra

Syria says 36 killed in Israeli strikes on Palmyra
Thousands rally again in Georgia

Thousands rally again in Georgia
WORLD Icelandic village evacuated after new volcanic eruption

Icelandic village evacuated after new volcanic eruption

A fishing village and tourist hot spot in southwest Iceland was evacuated late Nov. 20 after a volcano erupted in the region for the seventh time in a year, officials said.

ECONOMY Turkish households solely powered by wind and solar

Turkish households solely powered by wind and solar

Electricity needs of all households in Türkiye are met with the electricity generated only from wind and solar power plants, Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar has said.

SPORTS Türkiye heads to Nations League playoffs after Montenegro loss

Türkiye heads to Nations League playoffs after Montenegro loss

Türkiye spurned the opportunity to finish atop its group in the UEFA Nations League and qualify for League A directly with a 3-1 loss at Montenegro on Nov. 19 night.
﻿