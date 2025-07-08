Sabiha Gökçen named Europe's fastest-growing airport in May

Sabiha Gökçen named Europe's fastest-growing airport in May

ISTANBUL
Sabiha Gökçen named Europes fastest-growing airport in May

Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen (ISG) International Airport was named Europe's fastest-growing airport in May, the airport authority HEAS has announced.

It said ISG served approximately 3.95 million passengers in May, recording a 14.9 percent increase compared to the same month last year, and maintained its strong position among European airports.

According to the European Airports Council (ACI) May 2025 Traffic Report, ISG was the fastest-growing airport in Europe among major airports.

In terms of passenger numbers, the airport ranks ninth among European airports since the beginning of the year.

ISG, which stands out for its ease of transportation and proximity to central locations, connects Istanbul and its surroundings to a total of 148 destinations in 53 countries, including 39 domestic and 109 international routes.

According to data from HEAS, the authority of Sabiha Gökçen Airport and a subsidiary of Türkiye's Secretariat of Defense Industries, passenger traffic in May reached around 3.95 million, with 1.77 million domestic passengers and 2.17 million international passengers.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Intel chief meets parliament speaker over terror-free Türkiye bid

Intel chief meets parliament speaker over 'terror-free Türkiye' bid
LATEST NEWS

  1. Intel chief meets parliament speaker over 'terror-free Türkiye' bid

    Intel chief meets parliament speaker over 'terror-free Türkiye' bid

  2. Live broadcast of İmamoğlu trial needs parliament approval: Minister

    Live broadcast of İmamoğlu trial needs parliament approval: Minister

  3. Eurofighter talks with Türkiye advancing positively: Senior UK official

    Eurofighter talks with Türkiye advancing positively: Senior UK official

  4. Turkish economy becomes more resilient, says Şimşek

    Turkish economy becomes more resilient, says Şimşek

  5. Russian FM Lavrov to visit North Korea this weekend

    Russian FM Lavrov to visit North Korea this weekend
Recommended
Turkish economy becomes more resilient, says Şimşek

Turkish economy becomes more resilient, says Şimşek
Türkiye’s tech surge, stability win over investors: Dağlıoğlu

Türkiye’s tech surge, stability win over investors: Dağlıoğlu
Banks’ association, UKEF sign MoU to boost Islamic finance cooperation

Banks’ association, UKEF sign MoU to boost Islamic finance cooperation
Cruise boom in Türkiye: Industry charts record-breaking course in 2025

Cruise boom in Türkiye: Industry charts record-breaking course in 2025
Turkish tea exported to 104 countries in January-June

Turkish tea exported to 104 countries in January-June
Turkish Airlines carries over 42 million passengers in first half

Turkish Airlines carries over 42 million passengers in first half
Trump mulls 50 pct copper tariff, says no extension to August deadline

Trump mulls 50 pct copper tariff, says no extension to August deadline
WORLD Russian FM Lavrov to visit North Korea this weekend

Russian FM Lavrov to visit North Korea this weekend

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will visit North Korea this weekend, the latest in a series of high-profile visits by top Moscow officials as the two countries deepen military ties.
ECONOMY Turkish economy becomes more resilient, says Şimşek

Turkish economy becomes more resilient, says Şimşek

Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek met with investors during a two-day visit to London, where he presented Türkiye’s economic outlook and structural reform agenda.  
SPORTS Record-breaking crowd marks Greece-Türkiye women’s Eurobasket clash

Record-breaking crowd marks Greece-Türkiye women’s Eurobasket clash

The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) EuroBasket Women’s group-stage game between Türkiye and Greece has recorded a landmark attendance figure of 10,503 spectators filling the stands as the former triumphed over the host nation with a final score of 83-72.
﻿