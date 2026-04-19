S&P affirms Türkiye’s ratings, outlook stable

S&P affirms Türkiye’s ratings, outlook stable

ISTANBUL
S&P affirms Türkiye’s ratings, outlook stable

S&P Global Ratings affirmed its unsolicited “BB-/B” foreign and local currency long- and short-term sovereign credit ratings on Türkiye, with the outlook stable.

“The stable outlook reflects our view that Türkiye’s economy will weather the ongoing energy price shock, assuming that authorities persevere with tight monetary and wage-setting policies and avoid additional depletion of foreign exchange (FX) reserves,” said S&P in a statement.

The affirmation reflects S&P’s view that, despite the balance of payment and inflationary pressures from higher energy prices, Türkiye authorities will implement economic and fiscal policies in line with the 2026-2028 Medium Term Program objectives, it added.

“We could raise the ratings should Türkiye’s FX reserves recover and were there further progress in lowering inflation to single-digit figures while restoring long-term confidence in the Turkish lira,” said S&P.

“We could lower the ratings if pressures on Türkiye’s balance of payments, financial stability or government finances were to intensify, for example, due to persistently high global energy prices or domestic economic policy shifts, resulting in an unabated currency depreciation, increased dollarization, and renewed declines in FX reserves,” it added.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Arrest of governor’s son deepens Gülistan Doku probe

Arrest of governor’s son deepens Gülistan Doku probe
LATEST NEWS

  1. Arrest of governor’s son deepens Gülistan Doku probe

    Arrest of governor’s son deepens Gülistan Doku probe

  2. Dutch unlock 950 mln euros to ease fuel price pain

    Dutch unlock 950 mln euros to ease fuel price pain

  3. Children lead Turkish parliament at special session

    Children lead Turkish parliament at special session

  4. Türkiye to train 200 Nigerian military personnel under deal

    Türkiye to train 200 Nigerian military personnel under deal

  5. NATO chief to pay visit to Ankara before key leaders’ summit

    NATO chief to pay visit to Ankara before key leaders’ summit
Recommended
Dutch unlock 950 mln euros to ease fuel price pain

Dutch unlock 950 mln euros to ease fuel price pain
Agricultural input prices up 31.6 percent annually: TÜİK

Agricultural input prices up 31.6 percent annually: TÜİK
Türkiye’s external assets decline to $439 billion

Türkiye’s external assets decline to $439 billion
Muğla hosts over 71,000 tourists in first quarter

Muğla hosts over 71,000 tourists in first quarter
Mobile communications investments in Türkiye surge eightfold over five years

Mobile communications investments in Türkiye surge eightfold over five years
Cuba authorizes investments by diaspora members

Cuba authorizes investments by diaspora members
Canadas economic ties with US are a weakness: Carney

Canada's economic ties with US are a weakness: Carney
WORLD Four figures battling it out to lead embattled UN

Four figures battling it out to lead embattled UN

Four candidates to be the next secretary-general of the United Nations will audition for the job this week, far fewer than there were 10 years ago when António Guterres was selected as U.N. chief.
ECONOMY Dutch unlock 950 mln euros to ease fuel price pain

Dutch unlock 950 mln euros to ease fuel price pain

The Dutch government said Monday that it would allocate over 950 million euros ($1.1 billion) to help compensate businesses and individuals for the surge in petrol prices since the outbreak of war between the U.S. and Iran.
SPORTS Galatasaray falters in Süper Lig race

Galatasaray falters in Süper Lig race

Galatasaray’s grip on the Süper Lig title race tightened on the night of April 12 as a frustrating 1-1 home draw against mid-table Kocaelispor allowed archrival Fenerbahçe to close within two points of the summit.  
﻿