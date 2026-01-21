Russian minister visits Cuba

Russian minister visits Cuba

HAVANA
Russian minister visits Cuba

Russia's interior minister met with top leaders of ally Cuba in Havana on Jan. 20, a show of solidarity after U.S. President Donald Trump warned that the island's longtime communist government "is ready to fall."

Trump this month told Havana to "make a deal," the nature of which he did not divulge, or pay a price similar to Venezuela, whose leader Nicolas Maduro was ousted by U.S. forces in a Jan. 3 bombing raid that killed dozens of people.

Venezuela was a key ally of Cuba and a critical supplier of oil and money, which Trump has vowed to cut off.

"We in Russia regard this as an act of unprovoked armed aggression against Venezuela," Russia's Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev told Russian state TV Rossiya-1 of the U.S. actions after landing in Cuba.

"This act cannot be justified in any way and once again proves the need to increase vigilance and consolidate all efforts to counter external factors," he added.

On Jan. 20, Kolokoltsev met with Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel who described the visit as having "enormous significance," according to a statement from the Cuban government.

The visit, the government said, showed Russia's "understanding" of Cuba's situation and "a willingness to help and cooperate."

Russia and Cuba, both under Western sanctions, have intensified their relations since 2022, with an isolated Moscow seeking new friends and trading partners since its invasion of Ukraine.

Russia's ambassador to Havana, Victor Koronelli, wrote on X on Jan. 20 that Kolokoltsev was in Cuba "to strengthen bilateral cooperation and the fight against crime."

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye opposes foreign intervention in Iran, Erdoğan says Pezeshkian

Türkiye opposes foreign intervention in Iran, Erdoğan says Pezeshkian
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye opposes foreign intervention in Iran, Erdoğan says Pezeshkian

    Türkiye opposes foreign intervention in Iran, Erdoğan says Pezeshkian

  2. Türkiye to be one of leading nations in new world order: Erdoğan

    Türkiye to be one of leading nations in new world order: Erdoğan

  3. Officials say perpetrators identified in border flag attack

    Officials say perpetrators identified in border flag attack

  4. İYİ Party retools top board following convention

    İYİ Party retools top board following convention

  5. Japan suspends restart of world's biggest nuclear plant

    Japan suspends restart of world's biggest nuclear plant
Recommended
Japan suspends restart of worlds biggest nuclear plant

Japan suspends restart of world's biggest nuclear plant
Iran Guards chief says finger on trigger, warns US against miscalculations

Iran Guards chief says 'finger on trigger', warns US against 'miscalculations'
Syria says SDF exploits ISIL fight to justify existence

Syria says SDF exploits ISIL fight to justify existence
Interim Venezuela leader to visit Washington

Interim Venezuela leader to visit Washington
New Zealand landslips kill at least two, others missing

New Zealand landslips kill at least two, others missing
Marcos hit with impeachment complaint

Marcos hit with impeachment complaint
Trump unveils Board of Peace, New Gaza plans at Davos

Trump unveils Board of Peace, 'New Gaza' plans at Davos
WORLD Japan suspends restart of worlds biggest nuclear plant

Japan suspends restart of world's biggest nuclear plant

The restart of the world's largest nuclear power plant was suspended in Japan on Thursday, with the operator saying it does not know when the problem would be solved.
ECONOMY Stocks rally as Trump drops Greenland tariff threats

Stocks rally as Trump drops Greenland tariff threats

Stocks rallied Thursday after President Donald Trump rowed back on threats to hit key European countries with tariffs over their opposition to a US takeover of Greenland.
SPORTS Sönmez soaks in acclaim on historic Melbourne run

Sönmez soaks in acclaim on historic Melbourne run

Emerging Turkish talent Zeynep Sönmez said she had never known an atmosphere like it as she extended her trailblazing Australian Open run on Wednesday in front of an electric crowd.

﻿