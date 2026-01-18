Russian drone strike kills woman in Kharkiv

KIEV
A Russian strike on Ukraine's northeastern city of Kharkiv killed a 20-year-old woman and wounded several others overnight, regional officials said on Jan. 18.

"There is information about one person killed as a result of an enemy drone strike on a private house," Kharkiv mayor Igor Terekhov said on Telegram.

Regional governor Oleg Synegubov later said a UAV slammed into the residence, killing a 20-year-old woman and wounding another.

Synegubov also said a 41-year-old woman suffered an "acute stress reaction" after the strike.

The strikes extended beyond Kharkiv.

In the northeastern Sumy region, emergency services said an air strike on a residential neighborhood wounded three women and a 7-year-old child.

Preliminary assessments showed damage to 15 residential buildings.

In the Odesa region, Izmail district officials reported another Russian attack, again targeting critical infrastructure sites.

Initial information indicated no casualties, though officials said the strike continued a pattern of repeated assaults on the Danube port region.

The strikes come as Ukrainian negotiators arrived in the United States on Jan. 17 for talks with President Donald Trump's administration on how to end four years of war with Russia, expected to focus on security guarantees and post-war recovery.

The war is Europe's worst conflict since World War II.

 

