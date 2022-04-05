Russian director in Germany after travel ban lifted

  • April 05 2022 07:00:00

Russian director in Germany after travel ban lifted

PARIS 
Russian director in Germany after travel ban lifted

Russian director Kirill Serebrennikov was permitted to leave the country and has travelled to Berlin. 

The 52-year-old is known for his daring films and plays that have earned him the ire of conservatives.

He was convicted in 2020 of embezzling funds at Moscow’s Gogol Center theater and barred from leaving the country, which his supporters say was revenge for his critiques of authoritarianism and homophobia.

But he was recently informed that, having served half his sentence, he would be permitted to travel.

“I left Russia since I’ve got an opportunity to do it legally.

In Europe I have few important meetings concerning my future projects,” Serebrennikov said in a statement to AFP by email. 

Serebrennikov is due to soon begin rehearsals for a German opera, “Der Freischutz,” in Amsterdam.

He is also due to open the Avignon Festival in France this summer with a new play based on “The Black Monk,” a short story by Anton Chekhov.

TURKEY Aesthetician asks compensation for wrong HIV positive tests

Aesthetician asks compensation for wrong HIV positive tests
MOST POPULAR

  1. Meteorologists declare ‘orange alert’ for Istanbul

    Meteorologists declare ‘orange alert’ for Istanbul

  2. THY to expand international network with new routes

    THY to expand international network with new routes

  3. Turkey seeks probe into ‘massacres’ in Ukraine’s Bucha, Irpin

    Turkey seeks probe into ‘massacres’ in Ukraine’s Bucha, Irpin

  4. U.S. undersecretary will visit Turkey amid Russia-Ukraine war

    U.S. undersecretary will visit Turkey amid Russia-Ukraine war

  5. Erdoğan sues Kılıçdaroğlu for 1 million liras over economy claims

    Erdoğan sues Kılıçdaroğlu for 1 million liras over economy claims
Recommended
COVID-19 temporarily stops Daniel Craig’s return to Broadway

COVID-19 temporarily stops Daniel Craig’s return to Broadway
Jon Batiste crowned Grammys king with five wins

Jon Batiste crowned Grammys king with five wins
Vets in Iraq’s marshes take to water

Vets in Iraq’s marshes take to water
Vampire flick ’Morbius’ tops box office

Vampire flick ’Morbius’ tops box office
Artists hail revolutionary Joni Mitchell

Artists hail revolutionary Joni Mitchell
Ancient inscriptions found in Datça

Ancient inscriptions found in Datça
WORLD Turkey seeks probe into ‘massacres’ in Ukraine’s Bucha, Irpin

Turkey seeks probe into ‘massacres’ in Ukraine’s Bucha, Irpin

Turkey’s Embassy in Kiev has called for an independent investigation into the massacres in Bucha and Irpin provinces of Ukraine.

ECONOMY Sri Lanka leader offers to share power as protests mount

Sri Lanka leader offers to share power as protests mount

Sri Lanka’s president offered to share power with the opposition yesterday as protests escalated across the country demanding his resignation over worsening shortages of food, fuel and medicines.

SPORTS Trabzonspor upbeat despite draw at home

Trabzonspor upbeat despite draw at home

Turkish Süper Lig leader Trabzonspor inched towards its first title in almost three decades despite a 1-1 draw at home against defending champion Beşiktaş on April 3.