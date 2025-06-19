Russia, Ukraine say new POW exchange completed

Russia, Ukraine say new POW exchange completed

MOSCOW
Russia, Ukraine say new POW exchange completed

Russia and Ukraine said on June 19 that they had completed another exchange of captured soldiers, part of a deal reached earlier in June at peace talks in Istanbul.

During the talks, the first direct negotiations between the sides in three years, both countries agreed to free more than 1,000 prisoners of war from each side, all wounded, ill or under 25 years old.

But neither side said how many soldiers had been freed in Thursday's exchange, the latest in several swaps since the June 2 talks.

"Our people are returning home from Russian captivity," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on social media.

The Ukrainian government agency overseeing the exchanges said it involved "seriously ill and wounded" soldiers.

Most of the Ukrainians had been captured in the first months of Russia's 2022 invasion and had developed "serious medical conditions and illnesses" including dystrophy, ulcers, vision problems, musculoskeletal disorders and cardiovascular diseases, Ukraine said.

Russia's defense ministry confirmed the exchange, posting pictures of soldiers draped in Russian flags cheering and waving.

Zelensky posted similar photos of freed Ukrainian soldiers, crying, smiling and calling loved ones after being swapped.

In Istanbul, Moscow and Kiev also reached a deal to repatriate more than 6,000 dead Ukrainian soldiers, with several stages of the handover carried out in recent weeks.

Ukraine has accused Russia of deliberately complicating identification of the corpses.

Ukrainian Interior Minister Igor Klymenko on June 19 repeated the accusation and said on social media that Moscow had mixed "the bodies of Russian soldiers with those of Ukrainians."

Klymenko gave the identity of one of the Russian soldiers, saying his body had been handed over "dressed in a uniform of the Russian armed forces. He had a Russian passport, a military ID card, a military certificate."

Moscow has rejected Ukrainian calls for an unconditional ceasefire at the talks, demanding instead that Kiev cede more territory and renounce Western military support as a precondition for peace.

pow,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan warns against ‘new Sykes-Picot order’ in Middle East

Erdoğan warns against ‘new Sykes-Picot order’ in Middle East
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan warns against ‘new Sykes-Picot order’ in Middle East

    Erdoğan warns against ‘new Sykes-Picot order’ in Middle East

  2. Turkish FM says Israel leading region to 'total disaster'

    Turkish FM says Israel leading region to 'total disaster'

  3. Türkiye exceeds natural resource consumption limit in 169 days

    Türkiye exceeds natural resource consumption limit in 169 days

  4. Pro-Palestinian protest leader released from US custody

    Pro-Palestinian protest leader released from US custody

  5. Hagia Sophia book and exhibition launched in Istanbul

    Hagia Sophia book and exhibition launched in Istanbul
Recommended
Pro-Palestinian protest leader released from US custody

Pro-Palestinian protest leader released from US custody
Russia might try to take Ukrainian city of Sumy, Putin says

Russia might try to take Ukrainian city of Sumy, Putin says
Israel says delayed Irans presumed nuclear program by two years

Israel says delayed Iran's presumed nuclear program by two years
Putin denies trying to be Iran-Israel mediator

Putin denies trying to be Iran-Israel mediator
Israel warns of prolonged war as European powers meet Iran in Geneva

Israel warns of 'prolonged' war as European powers meet Iran in Geneva
European powers meet Iran in Geneva as war with Israel rages

European powers meet Iran in Geneva as war with Israel rages
Iran fires new missile salvo at Israel

Iran fires new missile salvo at Israel
WORLD Pro-Palestinian protest leader released from US custody

Pro-Palestinian protest leader released from US custody

Mahmoud Khalil, a former Columbia University student who was one of the most visible leaders of nationwide pro-Palestinian campus protests, was released Friday from a federal detention center.
ECONOMY Türkiye on track to reach 48 GW wind capacity by 2035

Türkiye on track to reach 48 GW wind capacity by 2035

Türkiye aims to boost its wind energy capacity to 48 gigawatts by 2035, a goal that stems from "a robust industrial base and strategic government support," says the Turkish industry and technology deputy minister.  
SPORTS Galatasaray completes signing of Leroy Sane on free transfer

Galatasaray completes signing of Leroy Sane on free transfer

Turkish Süper Lig champion Galatasaray has completed the signing of Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane on free transfer.
﻿