Russia, Syria to bolster ties, review Assad-era agreements

MOSCOW

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, right, and Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shibani attend a joint news conference following their meeting in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, July 31, 2025. (Shamil Zhumatov/Pool Photo via AP)

Russia and Syria signalled Thursday they would bolster ties and review agreements made under the previous pro-Moscow government of Bashar al-Assad amid uncertainty over the future of two Russian military bases in the country.

Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani appealed for Russia's support at talks in Moscow, where Assad had reportedly fled after he was ousted after a lightning offensive by rebels last year.

It was the first time a high-ranking Syrian official visited Russia, formerly Assad's biggest backer, since he was overthrown.

"Of course, we are interested in having Russia by our side," Shaibani told his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov, but said there were factors complicating relations.

Russia's naval base in Tartus and its air base at Hmeimim — both on Syria's Mediterranean coast — are Moscow's only official military outposts outside the former Soviet Union.

Moscow had used the bases extensively during its intervention in the civil war on Assad's side in 2015, with heavy air bombardments of rebel-held areas.

It was unclear whether the new Islamist government will allow Moscow to keep its outposts in the country.

Lavrov said Moscow was ready to help Syria rebuild after more than a decade of devastating conflict and to review "agreements and contracts concluded under different conditions."

This was echoed by his Syrian counterpart, who said a review of the agreements was needed to understand whether they were "serving the needs of the Syrian people."

Neither of the ministers mentioned whether the military bases lease, which lasts till 2066, was under discussion.

Syria needs "friends and partners" on its transition path, al-Shaibani told a press conference after the talks.

Lavrov said Russia's historic support for Syria "doesn't depend on the political situation or changes of government."