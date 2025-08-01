Russia, Syria to bolster ties, review Assad-era agreements

Russia, Syria to bolster ties, review Assad-era agreements

MOSCOW
Russia, Syria to bolster ties, review Assad-era agreements

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, right, and Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shibani attend a joint news conference following their meeting in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, July 31, 2025. (Shamil Zhumatov/Pool Photo via AP)

Russia and Syria signalled Thursday they would bolster ties and review agreements made under the previous pro-Moscow government of Bashar al-Assad amid uncertainty over the future of two Russian military bases in the country.

Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani appealed for Russia's support at talks in Moscow, where Assad had reportedly fled after he was ousted after a lightning offensive by rebels last year.

It was the first time a high-ranking Syrian official visited Russia, formerly Assad's biggest backer, since he was overthrown.

"Of course, we are interested in having Russia by our side," Shaibani told his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov, but said there were factors complicating relations.

Russia's naval base in Tartus and its air base at Hmeimim — both on Syria's Mediterranean coast — are Moscow's only official military outposts outside the former Soviet Union.

Moscow had used the bases extensively during its intervention in the civil war on Assad's side in 2015, with heavy air bombardments of rebel-held areas.

It was unclear whether the new Islamist government will allow Moscow to keep its outposts in the country.

Lavrov said Moscow was ready to help Syria rebuild after more than a decade of devastating conflict and to review "agreements and contracts concluded under different conditions."

This was echoed by his Syrian counterpart, who said a review of the agreements was needed to understand whether they were "serving the needs of the Syrian people."

Neither of the ministers mentioned whether the military bases lease, which lasts till 2066, was under discussion.

Syria needs "friends and partners" on its transition path, al-Shaibani told a press conference after the talks.

Lavrov said Russia's historic support for Syria "doesn't depend on the political situation or changes of government."

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiyes exports hit record $25 bln in July

Türkiye's exports hit record $25 bln in July
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye's exports hit record $25 bln in July

    Türkiye's exports hit record $25 bln in July

  2. Türkiye begins natural gas shipments to Syria

    Türkiye begins natural gas shipments to Syria

  3. US promises Gaza food plan after envoy visit

    US promises Gaza food plan after envoy visit

  4. Revival of ancient glory: Assos Theater

    Revival of ancient glory: Assos Theater

  5. Contemporary Istanbul to be held in September

    Contemporary Istanbul to be held in September
Recommended
US promises Gaza food plan after envoy visit

US promises Gaza food plan after envoy visit
Trump deploys nuclear submarines in row with Russia

Trump deploys nuclear submarines in row with Russia
Western allies accuse Iran of covert overseas kill, kidnap policy

Western allies accuse Iran of covert overseas 'kill, kidnap' policy
Syria forms committee to investigate violence in Druze heartland

Syria forms committee to investigate violence in Druze heartland
HRW slams death trap in Gaza as US envoy inspects aid centers

HRW slams 'death trap' in Gaza as US envoy inspects aid centers
DR Congo, Rwanda hold first talks after peace deal

DR Congo, Rwanda hold first talks after peace deal
Appeals court upholds Bosnian Serb leaders prison sentence

Appeals court upholds Bosnian Serb leader's prison sentence
WORLD US promises Gaza food plan after envoy visit

US promises Gaza food plan after envoy visit

President Donald Trump's special envoy promised a plan to deliver more food to Gaza after inspecting a U.S.-backed distribution centre on Friday, as the United Nations said Israeli forces had killed hundreds of hungry Palestinians waiting for aid over the past two months.
ECONOMY Türkiyes exports hit record $25 bln in July

Türkiye's exports hit record $25 bln in July

Trade Minister Ömer Bolat declared July 2025 a "record-breaking month" for Türkiye's exports, with shipments reaching an all-time high of $25 billion, up 11 percent from last year, while the trade deficit narrowed by 12.1 percent amid controlled import growth.
SPORTS Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has completed his permanent move to Turkish champion Galatasaray in a 75 million euro ($87.5 million) four-year deal, becoming the most expensive player ever for the club and Turkish football.  
﻿