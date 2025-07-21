Russia strikes Ukraine after Kiev offers fresh talks

KIEV

A public bus stop looks damaged after a Russian air attack in Kiev, Ukraine, Monday, July 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

Russia fired a volley of drones and missiles at Ukraine early Monday, hitting apartment blocks and a nursery in Kiev, days after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky proposed holding a fresh round of peace talks.

Moscow has not responded to Zelensky's call for new negotiations this week or an ultimatum by U.S. President Donald Trump to make progress on a peace deal or face massive sanctions.

Two people were killed across the country, Zelensky said.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot arrived in the capital, Kiev, while rescuers were still sifting through the rubble.

Zelensky condemned the strikes as an "assault on humanity" and said at least 15 other people had been wounded in the attacks, including a 12-year-old boy.

Efforts to reach a diplomatic solution to the three-year war have stalled in recent weeks.

The two sides last met for direct negotiations more than a month ago in Istanbul.

They did not make any progress towards a ceasefire, instead agreeing to a series of prisoner exchanges.

Six districts of Kiev came under attack Monday, sparking fires at a supermarket, multiple residential buildings and a nursery, authorities said.

An AFP reporter saw damage to multiple buildings, as well as debris and shattered glass on streets.

Russia launched 450 drones and missiles in total, according to Ukraine's air force.

The strikes also caused damage in the western region of Ivano-Frankivsk and the eastern regions of Kharkiv and Sumy, according to Zelensky.

Meanwhile, travel chaos that began during the weekend continued in Russia, as Kiev targeted Moscow with drones.

The attacks forced Vnukovo airport, a transport hub for the Russian government, to briefly suspend flights.

An entryway to the Lukyanivka metro station in Kiev was also damaged by the overnight strikes.

French Foreign Minister Barrot condemned the attacks during a visit to the station.

"The shelters themselves are no longer entirely safe, as the metro station behind me, which is being used as a shelter for the people of Kiev, has been targeted," he said.

"This comes even as President Zelensky's statement on Saturday morning, that showed Ukraine's willingness to enter into new negotiations with Russia," he added.

The European Union agreed on July 18 an 18th package of sanctions on Moscow that targeted Russian banks and lowered a price cap on oil exports.

Barrot said the sanctions were aimed at increasing the cost of war for Russia to pressure President Vladimir Putin into negotiations.

The Kremlin said this month it was ready to continue talks with Ukraine after Trump gave Russia 50 days to strike a peace deal or face sanctions.

At talks last month, Russia outlined a list of demands, including calls for Ukraine to cede more territory and to reject all forms of Western military support.

Kiev dismissed them as unacceptable and at the time questioned the point of further negotiations if Moscow was not willing to make concessions.