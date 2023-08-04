Russia says thwarted Ukraine attacks on Black Sea naval base; Crimea

Russia says thwarted Ukraine attacks on Black Sea naval base; Crimea

MOSCOW
Russia says thwarted Ukraine attacks on Black Sea naval base; Crimea

Russia's defence ministry said early on Friday that it had thwarted overnight Ukrainian attacks on a naval base in the Black Sea and the Crimean peninsula.

"Tonight, the Armed Forces of Ukraine, with the use of two unmanned sea boats, attempted an attack on the Novorossiysk naval base of the Russian Armed Forces," the ministry said on Telegram.

Russian ships destroyed the naval drones, it said.

The Black Sea port of Novorossiysk hosts the terminus of a pipeline that carries most Kazakh oil exports through Russia.

The fuel artery's operator Caspian Pipeline Consortium said it was continuing to ship oil to moored tankers at the terminal, Russian state media reported Friday.

But "a temporary ban has been established on the movement of ships in the port", said the company, as quoted by Interfax news agency.

Russia's Black Sea Fleet has been targeted since the beginning of Moscow's military campaign in Ukraine more than a year ago, but attacks have increased in recent weeks.

On Tuesday, Russia's defence ministry said it foiled a Ukrainian drone attack targeting patrol boats in the Black Sea, where tensions have been building after Moscow exited a deal protecting Ukrainian grain exports.

A similar attack was repelled a week earlier.

The ministry also said Friday it had downed 13 drones over the Crimean peninsula.

There were no casualties or damage in either attack, the ministry said.

Crimea, annexed by Russia in 2014, has been targeted by Kyiv throughout Moscow's Ukraine offensive but has come under more intense, increased attacks in recent weeks.

Ukrainian drone attacks on Crimea in July blew up an ammunition depot and damaged a strategic and symbolic bridge linking Russia's mainland to the peninsula.

Kyiv has repeatedly said it plans to take back Crimea, which is a regular target for its forces.

On Sunday, Russian-installed authorities in Crimea said 25 Ukrainian drones were destroyed over the peninsula.

Kyiv says Russia, meanwhile, has repeatedly attacked Ukraine's Odesa region, on the shores of the Black Sea.

TÜRKIYE Only Erdoğan can bring Russia back to grain deal: Ukrainian FM

Only Erdoğan can bring Russia back to grain deal: Ukrainian FM
LATEST NEWS

  1. Only Erdoğan can bring Russia back to grain deal: Ukrainian FM

    Only Erdoğan can bring Russia back to grain deal: Ukrainian FM

  2. Turkish army appoints first female admiral

    Turkish army appoints first female admiral

  3. Parliament to hold extraordinary session

    Parliament to hold extraordinary session

  4. Şimşek meets with foreign investors

    Şimşek meets with foreign investors

  5. New heatwave to hit country over weekend

    New heatwave to hit country over weekend
Recommended
US to research potential of new bases in Aegean

US to research potential of new bases in Aegean
Trump pleads not guilty to election conspiracy charges

Trump pleads not guilty to election conspiracy charges
US orders partial evacuation of embassy in Niger

US orders partial evacuation of embassy in Niger
Trump supporters view latest indictment as evidence of crime against Trump

Trump supporters view latest indictment as evidence of crime against Trump
Almost 15 drones downed over Kiev: Ukrainian officials

'Almost 15' drones downed over Kiev: Ukrainian officials
Iran to shut down for 2 days over high temperatures

Iran to shut down for 2 days over high temperatures
WORLD US to research potential of new bases in Aegean

US to research potential of new bases in Aegean

The United States House of Representatives on Aug. 1 added an article to the draft of the 2024 defense budget bill to submit a research report for the establishment of new U.S. bases in Greece, especially on the Aegean islands.
ECONOMY Şimşek meets with foreign investors

Şimşek meets with foreign investors

Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek has met with a group of international investors at a forum.
SPORTS Crawford claims undisputed welterweight world title

Crawford claims undisputed welterweight world title

Terence Crawford punished Errol Spence on the way to a ninth-round technical knockout to claim the undisputed welterweight world title in Las Vegas on July 29.