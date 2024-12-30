Russia opposes Western peacekeepers in Ukraine

Russia opposes Western peacekeepers in Ukraine

MOSCOW
Russia opposes Western peacekeepers in Ukraine

Russia is against the deployment of Western peacekeeping troops to Ukraine as part of any settlement to end the nearly three-year conflict, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has said.

Talk of the possible stationing of foreign troops in Ukraine to enforce any peace deal is circulating in Western capitals, with French President Emmanuel Macron and Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk discussing the issue in a meeting in Warsaw this month.

In an interview published yesterday by the Russian Foreign Ministry, Lavrov told the state-run TASS news agency that Moscow opposed that idea as well as others being proposed by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump.

"Of course, we are not satisfied with the proposals being voiced by representatives of the president-elect to postpone Ukrainian NATO membership for 20 years and to send to Ukraine a peacekeeping contingent of 'British and European forces,'" Lavrov said.

The Kremlin had previously said it was "too early to talk about peacekeepers."

Trump, who comes to power in three weeks, has claimed he can strike a peace deal in 24 hours and said he will use Washington's multibillion-dollar financial and military support to Kiev as leverage.

He has yet to propose a concrete plan, but members of his team have floated various ideas, including the deployment of European troops to monitor any ceasefire along the 1,000-kilometer front line and a lengthy delay on Kiev's ambitions to join the NATO military alliance.

Both the Russian and Ukrainian presidents have ruled out direct talks with each other, and positions in Kiev and Moscow appear far apart on what would be acceptable terms for a peace deal.

Russian President Vladimir Putin previously demanded that Ukraine withdraw its troops from four eastern and southern regions: Donetsk, Kherson, Lugansk and Zaporizhzhia that Russia claims to have annexed, while Kiev has repeatedly ruled out ceding territory to Moscow in exchange for peace.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Parliament receives motions to lift immunity for 16 MPs

Parliament receives motions to lift immunity for 16 MPs
LATEST NEWS

  1. Parliament receives motions to lift immunity for 16 MPs

    Parliament receives motions to lift immunity for 16 MPs

  2. Kyrgyzstan transfers FETÖ-linked education facilities to Turkish foundation

    Kyrgyzstan transfers FETÖ-linked education facilities to Turkish foundation

  3. Israel unveils boost to international PR budget

    Israel unveils boost to international PR budget

  4. Türkiye expects surge in Syrians’ return during summer months

    Türkiye expects surge in Syrians’ return during summer months

  5. Russia hits multiple targets in Ukraine

    Russia hits multiple targets in Ukraine
Recommended
Kyrgyzstan transfers FETÖ-linked education facilities to Turkish foundation

Kyrgyzstan transfers FETÖ-linked education facilities to Turkish foundation
Israel unveils boost to international PR budget

Israel unveils boost to international PR budget
Russia hits multiple targets in Ukraine

Russia hits multiple targets in Ukraine
Trinidad and Tobago declares state of emergency over gang violence

Trinidad and Tobago declares state of emergency over gang violence
Mideast wraps up tumultuous year, braces for hope, uncertainty in 2025

Mideast wraps up tumultuous year, braces for hope, uncertainty in 2025
Venezuela fines TikTok over viral challenge deaths

Venezuela fines TikTok over viral challenge deaths
US Treasury says was targeted by China state-sponsored cyberattack

US Treasury says was targeted by China state-sponsored cyberattack
WORLD Kyrgyzstan transfers FETÖ-linked education facilities to Turkish foundation

Kyrgyzstan transfers FETÖ-linked education facilities to Turkish foundation

Kyrgyzstan on Tuesday said it transferred educational institutions linked with FETÖ terrorist organization in the country to the state-run Turkish Maarif Foundation (TMF).
ECONOMY Turkish economy saw major policy shifts in 2024

Turkish economy saw major policy shifts in 2024

Türkiye’s economy in 2024 experienced one of its most transformative years in recent memory, marked by critical policy adjustments aimed at tackling inflation and stabilizing markets.
SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray ended the first half of the Turkish Süper Lig season atop the standings, eight points clear of its closest follower thanks to a Victor Osimhen-led 5-1 win over Kayserispor on Dec. 22 night.
﻿