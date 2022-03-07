Russia announces opening of several humanitarian corridors in Ukraine

  • March 07 2022 09:04:00

Russia announces opening of several humanitarian corridors in Ukraine

KYIV
Russia announces opening of several humanitarian corridors in Ukraine

Russia announced on March 7 it will open humanitarian corridors to allow the evacuation of civilians from several Ukrainian cities experiencing heavy fighting, including the capital Kyiv and besieged port city Mariupol.

"Russian forces, for humanitarian purposes, are declaring a ’regime of silence’ from 10:00 am on 7 March and the opening of humanitarian corridors," the Russian defence ministry said in a statement.

Moscow said the decision was taken after a "personal request" by French President Emmanuel Macron to Russia’s Vladimir Putin.

The pair spoke on Sunday in their fourth conversation since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24th.
Moscow said it had informed the UN, the OSCE and other international organisations of the corridors and called on Ukraine to "strictly fulfil all the conditions" of the evacuations.

"We expect concrete actions from the official Kyiv authorities, as well as from the leadership of the above cities mentioned," it said.

The Russian army pummelled Ukrainian cities from the air, land and sea on Monday, with warnings they were preparing for an assault on the capital Kyiv.

The relentless fire has pushed more than 1.5 million people across Ukraine’s borders as refugees, though many others are displaced internally or trapped in cities being reduced to rubble by Russian bombardment.

invasion,

WORLD US officials say Russia recruiting Syrians to fight in Ukraine: WSJ

US officials say Russia recruiting Syrians to fight in Ukraine: WSJ
MOST POPULAR

  1. Erdoğan urges Putin to take ‘immediate steps’ for peace in Ukraine

    Erdoğan urges Putin to take ‘immediate steps’ for peace in Ukraine

  2. Nearly 100 Ukrainian women, children arrive in Turkey's Kuşadası

    Nearly 100 Ukrainian women, children arrive in Turkey's Kuşadası

  3. EU praises Turkey’s role in Ukraine, proposes cooperation

    EU praises Turkey’s role in Ukraine, proposes cooperation

  4. All buildings in Istanbul to be renewed by 2035: Minister

    All buildings in Istanbul to be renewed by 2035: Minister

  5. Turkish restaurant distributing food to hospitals, civilians in Kyiv

    Turkish restaurant distributing food to hospitals, civilians in Kyiv
Recommended
US officials say Russia recruiting Syrians to fight in Ukraine: WSJ

US officials say Russia recruiting Syrians to fight in Ukraine: WSJ
Netflix suspends service in Russia over Ukraine invasion: US media

Netflix suspends service in Russia over Ukraine invasion: US media
Germany looks to reform Nazi-era abortion information laws

Germany looks to reform Nazi-era abortion information laws
Turkish restaurant distributing food to hospitals, civilians in Kyiv

Turkish restaurant distributing food to hospitals, civilians in Kyiv
Fleeing sanctions, oligarchs seek safe ports for superyachts

Fleeing sanctions, oligarchs seek safe ports for superyachts
Civilian safe passage from Ukraines Mariupol halted: ICRC

Civilian safe passage from Ukraine's Mariupol 'halted': ICRC
WORLD US officials say Russia recruiting Syrians to fight in Ukraine: WSJ

US officials say Russia recruiting Syrians to fight in Ukraine: WSJ

Russia is recruiting Syrian fighters experienced in urban combat as it ramps up its assault on Ukraine, according to US officials quoted by the Wall Street Journal on March 6. 
ECONOMY Turkey holds enough sunflower seed oil, says Minister Kirişçi

Turkey holds enough sunflower seed oil, says Minister Kirişçi

Turkey’s Agriculture and Forestry Minister has dismissed speculations in some media outlets and social media platforms suggesting that the Ukraine-Russian conflict is creating supply problems and that Turkey does not have enough stable food, such as sunflower seed oil, in its stocks.
SPORTS Young record-breaker eyes Paris Olympics

Young record-breaker eyes Paris Olympics

An 18-year-old Turkish swimmer, who has broken some 32 records and bagged some 170 medals in his career, is now eyeing to achieve success at the 2024 Summer Olympics.