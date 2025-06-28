Rome’s Colosseum hosts whirling dervish ceremony

For the first time, the ancient Colosseum in Rome has hosted a Sufi whirling dervish ceremony and concert in an enchanting display of Turkish cultural heritage at one of the world’s most emblematic landmarks.

Organized with the support of the Yunus Emre Institute (YEE) and in collaboration with the Turkish and Italian culture ministries, the event which bridged Italian and Turkish cultures, took place at the Temple of Venus and Roma, located within the Colosseum Archaeological Park.

Staged as the closing performance of the Musica in Venere summer concert series — one of Rome’s most prominent cultural events — the evening featured 14 musicians and 16 semazens (whirling dervishes) performing in an hour-long program that blended music and spiritual tradition under the Roman sky.

During the performance, dervishes spin in a graceful, repetitive motion accompanied by traditional music and chants, symbolizing the spiritual journey of the soul’s ascent toward divine love and unity.

Drawing a full audience of 800 people, the performance captivated Italians and international visitors alike.

Earlier, a calligraphy exhibition titled “Journey to the Secret: The Wisdom of Letters” was also opened at the Yunus Emre Institute’s Rome Cultural Center as part of the collaboration. Both the whirling dervish performance and the calligraphy exhibition reflect the spiritual and philosophical depth of Sufi tradition, which highlights themes of inner journey, divine love and the pursuit of wisdom.

