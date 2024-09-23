Roman-era statue found in Blaundos

Roman-era statue found in Blaundos

ANKARA
Roman-era statue found in Blaundos

A statue of a woman from the Early Roman Imperial Period has been discovered during the ongoing excavation at the ancient city of Blaundos, located in the Sülümenli village of Ulubey district in the western province of Uşak.

The excavation work at the ancient city of Blaundos began in July this year. As part of the work, as a significant discovery, the statue of a woman was unearthed on the western side of the Temple of Ceres (Demeter). The statue, missing its head, dates back to the Early Roman Imperial Period and is regarded as a unique example reflecting the artistic vision and cultural accumulation of that era.

The artifact, discovered in Blaundos, which holds an important place in the region's archaeological heritage with its temples, public buildings, and necropolis areas, has been taken under restoration by the Uşak Museum Directorate. It was noted that meticulous work would be carried out during the restoration of the statue, which provides clues about Roman-era art and cultural heritage, and it will soon be on display in the museum.

Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy shared the news on his social media account, with the note “An Important Discovery in the Ancient City of Blaundos,” saying: "This artifact once again highlights the rich legacy of our history. I would like to thank our teams and everyone involved in bringing to light this significant and unique discovery. We are working tirelessly to preserve our cultural heritage and pass it on to future generations. Every inch of these lands holds traces of the past waiting for us. We are protecting our history, leaving a legacy for the future."

Türkiye, Roman era, found,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Iran walls off part of border with Afghanistan: Media

Iran walls off part of border with Afghanistan: Media
LATEST NEWS

  1. Iran walls off part of border with Afghanistan: Media

    Iran walls off part of border with Afghanistan: Media

  2. Syria declares partial amnesty for several offenses

    Syria declares partial amnesty for several offenses

  3. Final sentences issued for 2 in child marriage case

    Final sentences issued for 2 in child marriage case

  4. Gang-run illegal betting rakes in millions of dollars in Türkiye

    Gang-run illegal betting rakes in millions of dollars in Türkiye

  5. Scholz's party beats far-right AfD in east German state vote

    Scholz's party beats far-right AfD in east German state vote
Recommended
Digs shed light on Neolithic burial traditions

Digs shed light on Neolithic burial traditions
Borusan Istanbul Philharmonic Orchestra celebrates 25th anniversary

Borusan Istanbul Philharmonic Orchestra celebrates 25th anniversary
Unknown Mozart string trio discovered in Germany

Unknown Mozart string trio discovered in Germany
Gladiator tomb reused for later burials unearthed at Ayasuluk Hill

Gladiator tomb reused for later burials unearthed at Ayasuluk Hill
YouTube launches new TV-focused tools for creators

YouTube launches new TV-focused tools for creators
Locally inspired, stylized and tasty

Locally inspired, stylized and tasty
WORLD Iran walls off part of border with Afghanistan: Media

Iran walls off part of border with Afghanistan: Media

Iran's military has built a wall along more than 10 kilometers (6 miles) of its eastern border with Afghanistan, the main entry point for immigrants, local media reported on Monday.
ECONOMY California bans all plastic shopping bags at grocery stores

California bans all plastic shopping bags at grocery stores

“Paper or plastic” will no longer be a choice at grocery store checkout lines in California under a new law signed on Sept. 22 by Gov. Gavin Newsom that bans all plastic shopping bags.
SPORTS Galatasaray enjoys win over archrival Fenerbahçe

Galatasaray enjoys win over archrival Fenerbahçe

Galatasaray stunned archrival Fenerbahçe 3-1 in a Turkish Süper Lig away match on Sept. 21 night to go five points clear at the top of the standings.

﻿