Roman-era statue found in Blaundos

ANKARA

A statue of a woman from the Early Roman Imperial Period has been discovered during the ongoing excavation at the ancient city of Blaundos, located in the Sülümenli village of Ulubey district in the western province of Uşak.

The excavation work at the ancient city of Blaundos began in July this year. As part of the work, as a significant discovery, the statue of a woman was unearthed on the western side of the Temple of Ceres (Demeter). The statue, missing its head, dates back to the Early Roman Imperial Period and is regarded as a unique example reflecting the artistic vision and cultural accumulation of that era.

The artifact, discovered in Blaundos, which holds an important place in the region's archaeological heritage with its temples, public buildings, and necropolis areas, has been taken under restoration by the Uşak Museum Directorate. It was noted that meticulous work would be carried out during the restoration of the statue, which provides clues about Roman-era art and cultural heritage, and it will soon be on display in the museum.

Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy shared the news on his social media account, with the note “An Important Discovery in the Ancient City of Blaundos,” saying: "This artifact once again highlights the rich legacy of our history. I would like to thank our teams and everyone involved in bringing to light this significant and unique discovery. We are working tirelessly to preserve our cultural heritage and pass it on to future generations. Every inch of these lands holds traces of the past waiting for us. We are protecting our history, leaving a legacy for the future."