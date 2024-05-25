Roman Bath protected by glass terrace

Roman Bath protected by glass terrace

KARABUK
Roman Bath protected by glass terrace

The mosaics in the Roman Bath, located in the ancient city of Hadrianopolis in the Eskipazar district of Karabük, will be protected against external factors with a glass terrace.

The ancient city of Hadrianopolis is believed to have been used for settlement until the eighth century.

Within the scope of the excavation and restoration works carried out under the direction of Ersin Çelikbaş, a lecturer at Karabük University (KBÜ) Archaeology Department and head of the excavations, the tepidarium (warm room) section of the Roman bath was closed with a glass terrace and the mosaics there became clearly visible.

The mosaics in the area will be protected against external factors with the closed glass terrace and will allow visitors to see the historical buildings from above.

“One of the areas we work on is the structure we call the Roman Bath. The construction date of the building dates back to the fourth century A.D., but we know that it was used uninterruptedly for 300 years, with various renovations and changes. So we can say that the building was abandoned at the end of the seventh century A.D. This is one of the most important structures of the ancient city that will add value to the region,” he said.

Stating that it is possible to see mosaics in every structure where excavations have been completed in Hadrianopolis, Çelikbaş said: “This structure is the same. We made a project to restore the mosaics in this structure so that visitors can see them. In this project, we covered the warm section, which is the most important part of the structure, with a glass construction.

Çelikbaş stated that with the glass terrace, they also aim to protect the mosaics against external factors such as rain and to provide a visual feast for visitors.

“Currently, Hadrianopolis does not have the status of a ruin,” Çelikbaş said. “But a welcome center is underway. Nearly 80 percent of it has been completed. With the welcome center, we are now ready to gain the status of a ruin.”

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() G7 ministers cite progress but no deal on Russian assets for Ukraine

G7 ministers cite 'progress' but no deal on Russian assets for Ukraine
LATEST NEWS

  1. G7 ministers cite 'progress' but no deal on Russian assets for Ukraine

    G7 ministers cite 'progress' but no deal on Russian assets for Ukraine

  2. China ends military drills around Taiwan

    China ends military drills around Taiwan

  3. Galata Tower reopens to visitors

    Galata Tower reopens to visitors

  4. Türkiye expects 'swift’ implementation of top court ruling on Rafah

    Türkiye expects 'swift’ implementation of top court ruling on Rafah

  5. US stocks close higher, lifted by Nvidia optimism

    US stocks close higher, lifted by Nvidia optimism
Recommended
Galata Tower reopens to visitors

Galata Tower reopens to visitors
Spanish police recover stolen Francis Bacon painting

Spanish police recover stolen Francis Bacon painting
Work on Rome subway enters crucial phase

Work on Rome subway enters crucial phase
Escaped Iranian director presents latest film at Cannes

Escaped Iranian director presents latest film at Cannes
Japanese dog of Doge meme fame dies

Japanese dog of 'Doge' meme fame dies
Barbie to make dolls to honor Williams and star athletes

Barbie to make dolls to honor Williams and star athletes
WORLD G7 ministers cite progress but no deal on Russian assets for Ukraine

G7 ministers cite 'progress' but no deal on Russian assets for Ukraine

G7 finance ministers said on Saturday they were making "progress" in finding ways to use profits from frozen Russian assets to help Ukraine, according to a draft statement from a summit in Italy.
ECONOMY US stocks close higher, lifted by Nvidia optimism

US stocks close higher, lifted by Nvidia optimism

Wall Street swung higher Friday ahead of the long Memorial Day weekend, marking a positive end to a choppy week of trading that saw the Nasdaq set a fresh record even as concerns the U.S. Federal Reserve could keep interest rates higher for longer weighed on markets.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe beats archrival to prolong title race

Fenerbahçe beats archrival to prolong title race

Fenerbahçe kept the Turkish title race alive on May 19 as it won 1-0 with 10 men at leader Galatasaray in an electric Istanbul derby.
﻿