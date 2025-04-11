Retail sales growth eases in February, shows TÜİK data

ANKARA

Türkiye's retail sales growth lost momentum in February compared to the previous month, according to data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) on April 11.

The volume of retail trade rose 1.1 percent month-on-month in February, slowing from a 2 percent rise in January, the data showed.

Sales of food, beverages, and tobacco increased by 1.6 percent, while sales of non-food items rose by 1.4 percent.

In contrast, automotive fuel sales fell 1.5 percent from the prior month.

On an annual basis, retail sales grew 12.2 percent in February, slowing from 12.6 percent growth in January.

TÜİK reported that the trade sales volume index advanced 6.5 percent annually in February, accelerating from 5.6 percent in the previous month.

The index rose by 2.5 percent month-on-month after plunging 4.2 percent in January.

The statistics authority also reported on April 11 that the Turkish economy’s total turnover grew 3.4 percent monthly in February.

The figure accelerated from a 1.6 percent rise in January.

In February, the construction sector experienced the largest monthly increase at 6 percent, followed by trade at 4 percent and services at 2.4 percent.

Turnover in the industry sector climbed by 2 percent from a month ago.

On an annual basis, the total turnover index soared 32 percent in February compared to 35.7 percent in January.