Rescuers scramble to deliver aid after deadly Nepal, India floods

Rescuers scramble to deliver aid after deadly Nepal, India floods

KATHMANDU
Rescuers scramble to deliver aid after deadly Nepal, India floods

Rescuers in Nepal and India Monday scrambled to deliver emergency aid after days of torrential rain triggered landslides and floods that have killed more than 70 people, officials said.

The downpours, which began on Oct. 3, have now eased, but rescue teams are still struggling to reach several cut-off areas with roads blocked and bridges washed away.

Nepal's National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority said at least 46 people have died in rain-related incidents, two more than the previous day, while six others remain missing.

"We had to walk long distances through the hills, even fixing ropes to cross the swollen river," local district police official Laxmi Bhandari told AFP.

"Now that the rain has stopped, we are more committed to providing relief and carrying out rescue operations for the village."

Several highways blocked over the weekend slowly opened up Monday to allow movement of stranded travelers, many returning after celebrating the Hindu festival of Dashain.

Across the border in eastern India, at least 28 people were killed in the storms, officials said, as rescuers struggled to reach worst hit spots in the Himalayan region.

The tea-growing hills of Darjeeling in West Bengal state were among the hardest hit.

"Landslides have been reported from 35 locations in the hills of Darjeeling and more than 100 houses have been destroyed," Praween Prakash, a West Bengal state police official told AFP, confirming 28 deaths.

"At least 10 people in Darjeeling could not be traced... the death toll could rise once rescuers reach the remote places," he added.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() 14 Turkish activists from Gaza aid flotilla arrive in Istanbul

14 Turkish activists from Gaza aid flotilla arrive in Istanbul
LATEST NEWS

  1. 14 Turkish activists from Gaza aid flotilla arrive in Istanbul

    14 Turkish activists from Gaza aid flotilla arrive in Istanbul

  2. Syria, US discuss implementation of March 10 agreement with SDF

    Syria, US discuss implementation of March 10 agreement with SDF

  3. Türkiye will continue its work toward peace, Erdoğan told Putin

    Türkiye will continue its work toward peace, Erdoğan told Putin

  4. Turkish, Egyptian top diplomats discuss Gaza peace talks

    Turkish, Egyptian top diplomats discuss Gaza peace talks

  5. Türkiye plans major overhaul of traffic fines

    Türkiye plans major overhaul of traffic fines
Recommended
Syria, US discuss implementation of March 10 agreement with SDF

Syria, US discuss implementation of March 10 agreement with SDF
Pope Leo to make first papal trip to Türkiye next month

Pope Leo to make first papal trip to Türkiye next month
Gaza marks 2nd anniversary of war amid relentless attacks, peace talks

Gaza marks 2nd anniversary of war amid relentless attacks, peace talks
Ukraine strike on Russia-held region kills four

Ukraine strike on Russia-held region kills four
Venezuela says foiled false flag plot targeting US embassy

Venezuela says foiled 'false flag' plot targeting US embassy
Turkish Cyprus president says ‘one nation, three states’ concept gaining traction

Turkish Cyprus president says ‘one nation, three states’ concept gaining traction
Hamas and Israel open talks in Egypt under Trumps Gaza peace plan

Hamas and Israel open talks in Egypt under Trump's Gaza peace plan
WORLD Syria, US discuss implementation of March 10 agreement with SDF

Syria, US discuss implementation of March 10 agreement with SDF

Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa met in Damascus on Tuesday with US envoy Tom Barrack to discuss the implementation of the March 10 agreement with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) to safeguard Syria’s unity and sovereignty.
ECONOMY Türk Telekom inaugurated major SPP investment in Sivas

Türk Telekom inaugurated major SPP investment in Sivas

Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar and Türk Telekom CEO Ümit Önal has remotely inaugurated the company's Solar Power Plant (SPP) in Sivas using a 5G-controlled robot during the 11th Energy Efficiency Forum in Istanbul.

SPORTS Galatasaray edges Liverpool 1-0 in Champions League clash

Galatasaray edges Liverpool 1-0 in Champions League clash

Galatasaray secured a 1-0 victory over Liverpool in a thrilling UEFA Champions League fixture Tuesday.
﻿